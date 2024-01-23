19th AW receives Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The 19th Airlift Wing has been honored as a recipient of the 2023 Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for its exceptional performance during the period of 1 Sept. 2022 to 31 Aug. 2023.



During the award period, the 19th AW forged a path to operationalize unlit airfield landings, one-engine-out and one-pilot/one-loadmaster emergency take-offs, ensuring Airmen have the skills necessary to increase survivability in contested environments, as well as, completed a two-year, $193 million runway project, adding a fully operational landing zone and nearly tripled the runway length.



The ASOUA is presented to units that demonstrate exceptional meritorious service, accomplish specific achievements, or excel in combat operations. It serves as a testament to the unit's commitment to excellence and its significant contributions to the Air Force's overall mission.



"The Black Knights' selection for this award is validation of the incredible work accomplished by every member and supporter of this wing in FY23,” said Col. Denny Davies, the 19th AW and installation commander. “We are honored to accept this award with great pride, and we will continue to display our worthiness throughout 2024."



The 19th Airlift Wing, known as the "Black Knights," is responsible for providing combat-ready Airmen and C-130 aircraft to support global airlift operations. The wing plays a vital role in delivering personnel, equipment, and supplies to locations worldwide, ensuring the success of various military operations.



Throughout the award period, the 19th AW developed and executed the Rocket Launch Playbook to rapidly deploy eight C-130J aircraft and two hundred personnel in less than twenty-four hours from notification in support of Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023.



Additionally, the wing deployed forces to United States Central Command, executing 868 missions, moving fifteen million tons of cargo, thirty-one thousand passengers, 182 medical transports, and performing the first C-130 combat formation airdrop in three years.



Furthermore, the wing developed curriculum to execute a Warrior Airmen Readiness Center, which trained 250 Airmen within seven months, allowing for equivalency credit for nine Ready Airmen Training areas, saving 11 hours per Airmen, and ensuring that all 19th AW’s Airmen were ready for exercises and real-world deployments.



Finally, the 19th AW was the first base in Air Mobility Command to conduct a MEDIC-X rodeo, advancing Multi-Capable Airmen concepts which resulted in hands-on training of thirteen life-saving skills to 147 medics and increased deployer processing by 57%.



This award serves as a testament to the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment of every member of the 19th AW. The outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to fulfilling the TacAir Anywhere mission continues to set the Black Knights apart.

