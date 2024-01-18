Fort Jackson bugle calls explained

Have you heard music every morning and evening and wondered what they are for? Well, we are here to help.



These bugle calls are as old as the Army and help Soldiers, Family members and civilians participate in these time-honored rituals. In a time way before Soldiers had cell phones in their pockets, commanders used bugle calls to help gather the troops together. There was no easier way to convey the message over the din of combat.



The first call, actually called first call, is a five-minute warning to get ready for the first formation. At Fort Jackson Soldiers and trainees are in formation ready to start physical training when “Reveille” is sounded. When that call sounds, troops snap to attention and render honors to the flag.



Service members aren’t the only ones who pay honors during “Reveille” and “Retreat/To the Color.” Everyone who is on foot is required to stop and face the flag or music when the music plays salute or it a civilian place their hands over their hearts, while those in their cars are to come slowly to stop while the music plays.



Traditionally this is where PT usually begins, but at Fort Jackson there is a new addition, “Reveille” is immediately followed by the Army Song. This helps build esprit de corps and brings new troops into the Army Family by helping them connect to the past.



Next comes a lesser-known group of calls.



At 7 a.m. “Assembly” is sounded calling troops to come together before “Mess Call” rings out at 7:15 a.m. signaling it’s time for chow. “Mess Call” is sounded three times a day, breakfast, lunch at noon, and at dinner at 5:30 p.m.



Ever wondered what that mysterious bugle call is at 1 p.m. means? It’s “Assembly” being called again to basically tell troops to put down the sandwich and head back to work.



Later on, as the day progresses there are two more calls before “Retreat/To the Color.” First is “Recall” at 4:50 p.m. letting Soldiers know their duty or drill is over. “Assembly” is again called as troops traditionally gathered in formation.



“Retreat/To the Color” is a two-part bugle call signaling an end to the day and the lowering of the national flag. Soldiers snap to attention during “Retreat” and sharply salute at the first note of “To the Color.”



As the sun goes down and the post becomes quiet three more calls ring out.



There is “Tattoo” at 8 p.m., a traditional call signaling all unauthorized lights are to be turned off. “Call to Quarters” at 8:45 p.m. lets Soldiers know it’s time to head back to the barracks for the night, while “Taps” at 9 p.m. denotes it’s time for all lights to be extinguished.



These calls have a history of their own and united Soldiers and their Families in the old west and across the frontier.



For more information on the bugle calls visit: home.army.mil/jackson/my-fort/fort-jackson-bugle-calls.



(Editor’s note: Those who have comments/concerns about the calls are asked to file an ICE comment at https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=147&dep=DoD)

