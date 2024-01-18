DoD, Coast Guard Civilians Shop Tax-Free with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service continues to serve military communities with its expanded tax-free shopping benefit to Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians.



In 2021, in-store and online shopping privileges were expanded to about 575,000 Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians who hold Common Access Cards in the U.S., its territories and possessions. Retired DoD and Coast Guard civilians can shop online only.



The tax-free shopping benefit provides access to name-brand restaurants and services; mall stores and vending; proprietary credit solutions through the MILITARY STAR® card; and national brands tax-free with military-exclusive prices.



Regis Nolan, a contracting officer representative for the Logistics Readiness Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, cites the benefit as an easily accessible option for shopping and dining.



“I shop at the Exchange all the time,” Nolan said. “It’s across the board for electronics, clothing, perishables, gardening…you name it. For civilians working on base, it’s a convenient one-stop shop. We don’t have to leave the installation to get food or snacks thanks to the food court and Express.”



Purchase restrictions at Exchanges apply. Shoppers can visit aafes.com/exchange-stores/patrons-merchandise/patrons.htm for details. In-store shopping privileges for active DoD and Coast Guard civilians outside of the U.S., its territories and possessions are subject to host-nation agreements.



“Civilians who work side by side with Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians to accomplish the mission of freedom and defense of the Nation are an important part of the military community,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “By shopping with the Exchange, they help improve military Quality of Life as 100% of Exchange earnings are invested into their communities.”



DoD and Coast Guard civilians can learn more about the benefit at aafes.media/cacbenefitspa. Authorized civilian shoppers can also visit ShopMyExchange.com to create an account and shop online.



Facebook-friendly version: #ItMattersWhereYouShop — Since 2021, DoD and Coast Guard civilians have helped make life better at military installations worldwide by shopping at PXs, BXs and ShopMyExchange.com! Learn more about the expanded shopping benefit here: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2BR.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:18 Story ID: 462417 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD, Coast Guard Civilians Shop Tax-Free with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, by Keiana Holleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.