AFRC IG completes final on-site visit to 340th FTG

Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander, welcomes the Air Force Reserve Command Inspector General's team who arrived to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, to conduct its final on-site visit for the 340th FTG, Jan. 16-19, 2024. The purpose of this inspection was to validate all units' inspection and self-assessment programs, including those programs' ability to assess risk and find blind spots that could impact mission effectiveness and readiness.

The Air Force Reserve Command Inspector General’s team completed its final on-site visit to the 340th Flying Training Group, Jan. 16-19, 2024.



The group was last inspected in 2018, outside of the normal two- to three-year inspection cycle, which is why the group earned an OSV in lieu of a Unit Effectiveness Inspection.



“The AFRC On-site Visit was the culmination of a year’s long continual evaluation where command inspectors and program owners were monitoring the 340th FTG sections and units for compliance,” said Lt. Col. Sara Linck, 340th FTG inspector general. “The intent was to find and document non-compliance but also to help improve group processes and performance. As such, the Group did not receive an overall grade.”



During the first half of the inspection, the AFRC IG team inspected a sampling of programs and offices, which included squadron programs, as well as interviewing group and squadron leadership to discuss their programs and responsibilities.



“A key aspect of any command inspection is to validate all units’ inspection and self-assessment programs including those programs’ ability to assess risk and find blind spots that could impact mission effectiveness and readiness,” Linck said.



The inspection team was also able to gain a sense of group processes, climate, and culture so they could collect feedback for the command.



“The 340th plays an important role in the defense of the nation and commanders at all levels need to verify and validate, through the inspection process, if their unit is effectively doing their part,” added Linck. “Higher headquarter visits and inspections give us a great opportunity to show off our people, and our critical contributions to our mission partners. More than ever, last week I was hit with a great feeling of pride to be a part of the 340th team. I hope we can all take that feeling and have it buoy us during our daily tasks and carry us into the next inspection.”



At the conclusion of the inspection activities, the OSV team chief out-briefed Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th FTG commander, with the preliminary findings of the inspection team, which included Major Graded Area program summaries and deficiencies. In the next two weeks, the draft report should be delivered to the group commander. The group has 10 days to rebut any findings before the report becomes final and any earned deficiencies will need to be tracked, worked, and fixed over the next year.



The 340th FTG is already scheduled for a Unit Effectiveness Inspection in January 2027.