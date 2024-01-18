I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finley

Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finley is a helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft maintenance specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Finley diagnoses issues, conducts repairs, inspects and maintains aircraft, systems, and related equipment to fulfill operational needs.



The Birmingham, Alabama native, chose to join the military due to early exposure in his childhood.



“Joining the Air Force was something I had always thought about because my dad lived behind the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham,” said Finley. “My earliest recollection was seeing [aircraft] take off, not really knowing what they were back then, but I knew I wanted to be wherever they were.”



And that's how he became a first-generation military member in his family. Since joining the wing in 2012, he has had two deployments, more than 60 assignments, and has traveled to more than 16 countries and nearly all 50 states in the U.S.



“I wouldn't have ever imagined that I would have traveled the way that I've traveled since I joined the military,” explained Finley. “I also never imagined doing cool things like participating in the 75th-anniversary celebration of D-Day in Normandy.”



Finley shared his excitement about where his career has brought him so far and where it's headed. He enjoys the experiences the military has given him but also takes pride in what he gets to do for others. He explained his love for being of service to his peers in the wing by offering advice, mentorship, and encouragement.



Being the team player that he is, outside of the wing Finley spends the majority of his time volunteering. He coaches at the different extracurricular activities that his kids are involved in as well as teaches Sunday school, and ministers to the community.



Finley puts as much effort into building himself up too by currently pursuing his Master of Divinity degree from Liberty University and working on authoring and publishing more of his book series.



“I’m grateful to be a part of the 908th right now as we are taking on a new mission,” said Finley. “This gives me the opportunity to bring positivity to the fight as we face new challenges that test our accountability, resilience, and flexibility.”



Finley, the 908th Airlift Wing’s Civilian Category II of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023 winner, is a Reserve Citizen Airman who embodies the Core Values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do.



The 908th is proud to have Airmen like Finley under its wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 13:40 Story ID: 462347 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finley, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.