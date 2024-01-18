Train Together – Win Together: ARG/MEU Team Comes Together During RUT

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU),...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Navy Sailors with Amphibious Squadron 4, pose for a photo during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy) see less | View Image Page

FORT BARFOOT, V.A. – In a significant display of camaraderie, U.S. Sailors from the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) visit Marines and Sailors from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during their Realistic Urban Training (RUT) exercise from 16-17 and 23 January.



The Wasp ARG, comprising Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 4, the USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS New York (LPD 21), and USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), participated in the 24th MEU’s expeditionary land-based training exercise. Historically, ARGs are not able attend or participate in RUT due to their demanding fleet readiness training plan, which runs concurrently with the MEU’s pre-deployment training program. Their participation in RUT is a testament to the relationships the ARG/MEU has developed over the past six months.



“It was great to spend the day with the Marines and Sailors of the 24th MEU,” said Capt. Nakia Cooper, Commodore PHIBRON 4. “We saw first-hand what we already know, Marines are impressive, lethal, and effective no matter the clime or place.”



During RUT, 24th MEU Marines and Sailors simulate and navigate complex scenarios they might encounter in urban environments. RUT also gave the MEU an opportunity to deploy for unit level Mission Essential Task (MET) training. Sailors from the Wasp ARG witnessed the expeditionary land-based training exercise by joining their Marine counterparts in unit level training events. These training events ranged from Forward Arming and Refueling Point operations, a Light Armored Reconnaissance- Fire Support Team Exercise, a M-777 Towed 155mm Howitzer live-fire range, a Combined Anti-Armor Team Convoy Course and culminated in live fire supported platoon attacks.



“Being able to host and showcase what the Marine Corps brings to our ARG/MEU team was a great experience,” said Maj. James Bricken, Staff Judge Advocate, 24th MEU. “Our Navy brothers and sisters were able to get a first-hand experience at what Marines do when we go ashore. When you’re able to see how one another fight you gain a greater sense of appreciation and affinity for the entire ARG/MEU team.”



Beyond the personal, professional, and strategic benefits, the interaction between the Wasp ARG and the 24th MEU during RUT built solidarity among the servicemen and women. Shared experiences in challenging training scenarios create lasting bonds and mutual respect.



“Bringing tactical level leadership from all three of the ARG ships out to train and observe our Marine Corps counterparts has offered a tremendous opportunity to bridge the gap with our brothers and sisters in arms,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Hast, Wasp ARG Force Navigator. “Leveraging our relationships in earlier training repetitions, learning to work together, and understanding what work the Marines do ashore grows the knowledge of our wardrooms and ships’ crews and facilitates comradery for our upcoming operations.”



The Wasp ARG visit to the 24th MEU's RUT emphasizes their commitment to naval warfighting and mission success. As the Marines and Sailors from the ARG/MEU continue to engage in challenging exercises together, they not only enhance their professional skills but forge bonds that contribute to the strength and resilience of the blue-green team.



“We are truly one team, one fight! Our shipmates’ presence during RUT in the cold and rainy weather symbolizes the unbreakable bonds between the Navy and Marine Corps Team,” said Col. Todd Mahar, 24th MEU Commanding Officer. “Together we braved the elements, shared our commitment to the collective naval warfighting mission, and strengthened our camaraderie and espirit de corps.”



At the conclusion of RUT, the 24th MEU is one step closer to being certified as deployable, and ready to support geographic combatant commanders as the Nation’s premier crisis response force. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable.