Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th FW recognizes 50 years of the F-16

    F-16s take flight at Kunsan AB

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2024

    Story by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Jan. 20, 2024, marked the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s first flight and its addition as a U.S. Air Force platform. Also popularly known as the ‘Viper,’ the F-16 has been used in every major American conflict since its onboarding in 1974. A half-century later, the F-16 now makes up approximately 50% of USAF fighter jet inventory and has become one of the most recognizable fighter jets globally.

    The Fighting Falcon made its way to the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing (redesignated the 8th Fighter Wing in 1992) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, in 1981; the first overseas unit to receive the platform. Today, the 8 FW’s two flying squadrons, the 35th & 80th Fighter Squadrons, are still utilizing Block 40 F-16s to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and support the prosperity of the ROK.

    As the 8th FW’s sole aircraft platform, the F-16 has participated in countless exercises, represented the United States on international stages, and even made recent history in 2023 by participating in the first-ever trilateral aerial exercise between U.S., ROK and Japanese forces.

    “The fight is evolving, the threat is evolving, and fortunately, so is the F-16,” said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander. “Flying the F-16 throughout my career has been an incredible experience, and looking forward with the new capabilities from the PoBIT upgrade and with the young pilots we have now doing things I never did as a wingman, the Viper will play an incredible role in the Future Fighter Force.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 22:23
    Story ID: 462313
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th FW recognizes 50 years of the F-16, by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    F-16s take flight at Kunsan AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    50th anniversary
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    8th FW
    35th FS
    8th Tactical Fighter Wing
    80th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT