8th FW recognizes 50 years of the F-16

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Jan. 20, 2024, marked the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s first flight and its addition as a U.S. Air Force platform. Also popularly known as the ‘Viper,’ the F-16 has been used in every major American conflict since its onboarding in 1974. A half-century later, the F-16 now makes up approximately 50% of USAF fighter jet inventory and has become one of the most recognizable fighter jets globally.



The Fighting Falcon made its way to the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing (redesignated the 8th Fighter Wing in 1992) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, in 1981; the first overseas unit to receive the platform. Today, the 8 FW’s two flying squadrons, the 35th & 80th Fighter Squadrons, are still utilizing Block 40 F-16s to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and support the prosperity of the ROK.



As the 8th FW’s sole aircraft platform, the F-16 has participated in countless exercises, represented the United States on international stages, and even made recent history in 2023 by participating in the first-ever trilateral aerial exercise between U.S., ROK and Japanese forces.



“The fight is evolving, the threat is evolving, and fortunately, so is the F-16,” said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander. “Flying the F-16 throughout my career has been an incredible experience, and looking forward with the new capabilities from the PoBIT upgrade and with the young pilots we have now doing things I never did as a wingman, the Viper will play an incredible role in the Future Fighter Force.”

