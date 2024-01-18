Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tombstone JROTC spends time at Fort Huachuca to learn water confidence

    Practicing new skills

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Henrique De Holleben | JROTC cadets conduct a relay event to demonstrate and utilize their new running skills... read more read more

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Story by Sgt. Jilian Mueller 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca Headquarters Company, along with the U.S. Army Recruiting Command conducted drown-proof training at Barnes Field House pool Jan 23.

    The training was coordinated with the Fort Huachuca Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. This training was conducted to, “help promoted water confidence and teach the future soldiers of the Tombstone Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program,” said SSG Emily Coyle, Training Event Coordinator.

    More than 30 students participated in the training which offered them the opportunity to jump in the pool in full uniform while receiving instruction on how to safely remove their combat boots, pass a rifle in order to maintain weapon accountability, as well as using their belt to tightly secure their blouse in their pants to create a life vest.

    Students also learned different floating methods to help preserve energy while in the water.

    “This is the first time I’ve done this with full gear, boots, and everything, learning to how to take off the boots under water and doing different floating verses how to just make flotation devices out of the uniforms. We learned how to use our bodies instead and how to conserve more energy while swimming,” said one JROTC cadet.

    Following the drown training, the H2F team instructed the students on proper running form and conducted training exercises designed to show the students how proper form can have an impact on their speed and agility.

    One of the students even stated how much she enjoyed the exercises saying, “This isn’t taught so this was nice because there are a lot of competitions we have with running but never how to run,” said a JROTC cadet.

