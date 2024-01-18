Camp Casey’s BOSS Program Brings Gifts and Holiday Cheer to Dongducheon Children

DONGDUCHEON, South Korea - Camp Casey’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program partnered with four Dongducheon social welfare groups to celebrate the holiday spirit and strengthen bonds within the community, South Korea, Jan. 8.



Over 20 volunteers from 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion (DSSB) came together to visit several social welfare facilities for children in the area. Camp Casey’s BOSS program hosts its ‘Angel Tree’ event annually to make the holiday season a little bit brighter for local children with gifts, games, and by simply showing they care.



"Seeing some of those kids, especially the ones that were only seven or eight years old, reminded me of my baby sister back home" tearfully stated Spc. Stephanie Cruz, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 194th DSSB. "To think that some of these kids don't have parents, or that they are disabled. I can't even imagine how tough it must be."



During the gift giving event, a mix of U.S. Army Soldiers, Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers, and civilian volunteers lined up with presents in hand. Each carrying a gift for an individual child, to show each child that they are loved and special this holiday season.



“If our gifts were able to bring at least some joy to them, it’s amazing and I’m proud to support this cause.” said Cruz.



This event is just one of many events that U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts throughout the year to highlight the important of families and the strength of our communities. The Yongsan-Casey BOSS program places special emphasis on being involved in the community and improving the quality of life for Soldiers. (U.S. Army article by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

