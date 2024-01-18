Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated dashboard Monday tracking residual fuel removal and key upcoming events.
As of Jan. 19, JTF-RH safely removed 12,345 gallons of residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Link here: https://www.pacom.mil/Portals/55/JTF-RH/Graphics/Residual
JTF-RH and the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) have officially started their turnover, as the Department of Defense prepares to transition the main effort from Defueling to Closure and Long-term Environmental Remediation. Through the end of March, NCTF-RH will be fully integrated with JTF-RH to ensure continuity of mission for safety, security, and community engagement.
JTF-RH and NCTF-RH invite members of the community to an Open House Feb. 7, 4-6 p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall. Both teams will have information booths and experts available to answer questions about defueling, closure, environmental remediation, and transition. For more information about the Open House, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8206290/red-hill-transition-open-house-held-feb-7-keehi-lagoon-memorial-park
For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play Store.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 18:44
|Story ID:
|462229
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill Residual Fuel Update, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
