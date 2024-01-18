Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Residual Fuel Update

    Red Hill Transition Open House to be held Feb 7 at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park

    Photo By Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski | Leaders from Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated dashboard Monday tracking residual fuel removal and key upcoming events.

    As of Jan. 19, JTF-RH safely removed 12,345 gallons of residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Link here: https://www.pacom.mil/Portals/55/JTF-RH/Graphics/Residual

    JTF-RH and the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) have officially started their turnover, as the Department of Defense prepares to transition the main effort from Defueling to Closure and Long-term Environmental Remediation. Through the end of March, NCTF-RH will be fully integrated with JTF-RH to ensure continuity of mission for safety, security, and community engagement.

    JTF-RH and NCTF-RH invite members of the community to an Open House Feb. 7, 4-6 p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall. Both teams will have information booths and experts available to answer questions about defueling, closure, environmental remediation, and transition. For more information about the Open House, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8206290/red-hill-transition-open-house-held-feb-7-keehi-lagoon-memorial-park

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play Store.

    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

