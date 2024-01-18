Joint Task Force-Red Hill Residual Fuel Update

Photo By Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski | Leaders from Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski | Leaders from Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill will host an open house Feb. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall, Honolulu, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The event will give the public an opportunity to engage with leaders and learn more about plans to safely defuel and close the facility. This transition focused on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD graphic by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski) see less | View Image Page

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated dashboard Monday tracking residual fuel removal and key upcoming events.



As of Jan. 19, JTF-RH safely removed 12,345 gallons of residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Link here: https://www.pacom.mil/Portals/55/JTF-RH/Graphics/Residual



JTF-RH and the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) have officially started their turnover, as the Department of Defense prepares to transition the main effort from Defueling to Closure and Long-term Environmental Remediation. Through the end of March, NCTF-RH will be fully integrated with JTF-RH to ensure continuity of mission for safety, security, and community engagement.



JTF-RH and NCTF-RH invite members of the community to an Open House Feb. 7, 4-6 p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall. Both teams will have information booths and experts available to answer questions about defueling, closure, environmental remediation, and transition. For more information about the Open House, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8206290/red-hill-transition-open-house-held-feb-7-keehi-lagoon-memorial-park



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play Store.