DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Eric Moore, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, DEVCOM, Deputy to the Commanding General, center, DEVCOM Women of Color STEM awardees and awardee supervisors pose for a group photo Oct. 14, 2023, at the Women of Color STEM Conference in Detroit, Michigan. The Women of Color STEM Conference recognizes significant contributions by women in STEM fields. (DoD photo by Kelly Foster)

DETROIT – Ten women with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, won Women of Color STEM awards at the 28th WOC Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Conference, Oct. 14, 2023.



The WOC STEM Conference recognizes significant contributions by women in STEM fields and provides the opportunity to meet and learn from executives representing Fortune 500 companies.



Dr. Patricia McDaniel, DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, received the Technical Innovation in Government Award.



Dr. Patrice Collins, DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory, Pamela Lamb and Debra Thedford, both of DEVCOM CBC, Charneta Samms, DEVCOM Headquarters, Erica Jones, DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center, and Aisha Mims, DEVCOM Armaments Center, received the Technology All-Star Award.



Dr. Tanya Chantawansri, DEVCOM Science and Technology Integration directorate, and Courtney Coulter and Rupal Varshneya, both of DEVCOM Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center, received the Technology Rising Star Award.



The large number of recognitions comes as no surprise to Dr. Eric Moore, DEVCOM Deputy to the Commanding General, who joined the awardees at the conference.



“Our awardees are representative of the level of expertise we have within our command, and I am so proud of what they accomplished,” Moore said. “This event is crucial because it highlights the importance of representation.



“Women of color are significantly underrepresented in STEM fields, and seeing successful individuals who look like them can be incredibly inspiring. It can break down stereotypes and demonstrate that there is a place for women in these fields. I know they will continue to have an impact on Army transformation efforts and help shape the young men and women following in their footsteps.”



After being told of their recognition, feelings of honor, excitement and appreciation reverberated throughout each awardee.



“I was very excited to receive this award and was very proud to be able to represent women of color and the U.S. Army in the STEM field,” Mims said. “I hope to be an example to other women and girls of color who work and put their all into their work.”



The Technology All-Star Award is a category for accomplished women of color from mid-level to advanced stages of their career, over 15 years in the workforce, that have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities.



For Varshneya, being awarded the Technology Rising Star Award went beyond professional recognition.



“I was truly shocked and full of gratitude,” she said. “I had never received an award at a national conference before, and to receive one was truly memorable and motivating for me. It gave me a sense of accomplishment and pride in being recognized for my achievements.”



The Technology Rising Star Award is a category for young women, with under 15 years in the workforce, who are helping to shape technology for the future.



As the STEM field continues to advance, Mims believes that women of color will continue to be leaders of innovation.



“We are making impactful decisions and contributions that are helping to advance our technological framework,” she said. “In the next five to ten years, you will start to see many more women of color in leadership positions, and you will have many more women in STEM fields.



According to Chantawansri, the next five to ten years are also full of hope and optimism.



“In five to ten years, I am optimistic that we will see a more diverse workforce in the STEM fields,” she said. “I have found that a background in STEM, especially at DEVCOM … will open opportunities across multiple fields. The skills that you learn such as problem solving, critical thinking and creativity will open doors that will enable you to continue to learn and grow throughout your career.”



Varshneya believes that DEVCOM provides a platform for developing professional excellence in science and technology.



“DEVCOM is an organization of elite individuals responsible for research, development, testing and evaluation of technologies, equipment or systems used by the military,” she said. “We advance and improve the capability of U.S. armed forces through innovation and development.”



Mims echoed that sentiment.



“When I hear ‘DEVCOM,’ what comes to mind is excellence, opportunity and innovation,” she said. “DEVCOM employees always show excellence in their work, there is always an opportunity to explore, and we are always looking for new and inventive ways of doing things.”