NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Support USS Gerald R. Ford Homecoming

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk supported the return of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) from the ship’s first deployment January 17.

Efforts by the Contracting Department and the Operations Department helped ensure the ship’s arrival at Naval Station Norfolk went smoothly, with the products and services needed for the arrival date and beyond.

According to Code 235 Division Director Omar Roque, his team contracted for several services to support the Sailors and their family members on the day of arrival. This included tents, chairs, heaters, barricades and sound equipment.

He added that the ship’s arrival date changed five times, which made ensuring the contractors had enough time to set up for the ceremony a challenge.

“Constant coordination was required with the ship as their return date was changed multiple times,” he said. “The Ford was extremely responsive throughout the entire process and kept us updated on their potential return dates.”

Roque credited the team of Mark Carter, Ricardo Lopez and Tiffany Zwart in ensuring Ford had everything needed for a return to homeport celebration, with Zwart at the pier the day prior to arrival to ensure everything was set up correctly.

Additionally, logistics support representatives from the Logistics Support Center supported the homecoming ensuring the ship had necessary logistics support. During the deployment, the LSC assisted with the movement of more than 100 pallets of freight and more than 50 high priority items for the ship and worked with the ships Beach Detachment, for the movement of material while the ship was deployed.

“I am deeply proud to know our efforts directly support the Ford and our Sailors,” said Roque.

