DEVCOM hosts open house for Army leaders, elected officials

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. John Cushing, Commanding General of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, addresses audience members during opening remarks of the DEVCOM Soldier technologies open house Dec. 8, 2023, at NSSC in Natick, Massachusetts. The open house showcased technologies being developed across DEVCOM to Army senior leaders and Congressional representatives who were in the Boston area for the annual Army-Navy game played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (U.S. Army photo by Jeff Sisto, DEVCOM Soldier Center)

NATICK, Mass. – Members of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, hosted a Soldier technologies open house Dec. 8, 2023, at the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center (NSSC) in Natick, Massachusetts.



The event hosted not only Army leaders, but also appointed and elected officials from the Department of Defense, Congress, academic partners, and state and local governments.



Brig. Gen. David Trybula, the deputy commanding general of DEVCOM and senior commander of NSSC, believes that the open house was a great opportunity for DEVCOM to show off its capabilities.



“Creating this opportunity for Army leaders, our elected representatives, and our community and academic partners to see what DEVCOM does for our warfighters is incredibly important,” Trybula said. “This open house, held the day before the 2023 Army-Navy game in Boston, gives them a chance to see DEVCOM technologies and innovations firsthand and interact with the scientists and engineers.



“There is no organization in the Army that does what DEVCOM does for Soldiers, and an event like this showcases those capabilities.”



The open house was facilitated by DEVCOM Soldier Center and featured technologies from the other centers across DEVCOM including Army Research Lab; Armaments Center; Analysis Center; Ground Vehicle Systems Center; and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center.



“Having Army leaders and members of Congress here for the Army-Navy game gives us a great chance to show them the phenomenal work done by the Soldier Center folks at Natick as well as all the scientists and engineers across DEVCOM,” Doug Tamilio, the director of DEVCOM Soldier Center, said. “We wanted to make sure that they had the opportunity to see the science behind the Soldier.”



Most of the technology displays were in the new Soldier and Squad Performance Research Institute, a research and development facility operated by DEVCOM Soldier Center and the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine.



The facility will provide the Army’s leading scientists and engineers with a controlled, technologically advanced, mission-relevant environment to perform multidisciplinary research with increased agility and efficiency.



During the event, scientists and engineers from widely diverse fields and backgrounds across DEVCOM gathered to show the latest research and development efforts to provide advanced technologies not only for the Army of 2030, but also to aid in the design of the Army of 2040.



The Catalyst Pathfinder Program, a Congressional initiative executed by DEVCOM ARL in collaboration with the Civil Military Innovation Institute (CMI2) to support the innovation of Soldier-inspired, research-based technologies, was on display, as well as the 3D printing capabilities of DEVCOM GVSC.



Attendees of the open house were able to visit some of the facilities of NSSC, including the Doriot Climatic Chambers, which can replicate nearly any climate on Earth with variable temperatures, rainfall, wind, relative humidity and solar load.



“DEVCOM and its centers are at the forefront of innovation in science of technology,” Brig. Gen. John Cushing, the commanding general of DEVCOM, said. “Our team of professionals are proven leaders in their respective fields and continue to develop the technology and equipment that will transform the U.S. Army.



“Open houses like this allow DEVCOM to not only demonstrate that, but also highlight some of the amazing contributions we are doing for the science, technology, engineering and math fields.”



To learn more DEVCOM and its centers, visit https://devcom.army.mil/.