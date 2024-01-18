Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ecuador Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 40th Member

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.22.2024

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – On Jan. 11, the Combined Maritime Forces welcomed Ecuador as the 40th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership.

    “Ecuador joining CMF only makes us stronger,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CMF commander. “This growing international naval coalition benefits mightily from having Ecuadorians standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other CMF nations, dedicated to maritime security and stability in the Middle East region, and protecting some of the world’s most important waterways. I look forward to being ‘Ready Together’ with such maritime professionals.”

    CMF is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces focusing on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

    TAGS

    Ecuador
    CMF

