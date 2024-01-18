MCAS Futenma Unites: A Celebration of Diversity and Positive Change

Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp | U.S. Marines and base residents with Marine Corps Air Station Futenma watch a video...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp | U.S. Marines and base residents with Marine Corps Air Station Futenma watch a video during a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2023. During the celebration, Marines learned about Dr. King and the political movements of his time through videos and songs addressing racial injustice and the hope for a better future. After taking a pledge to promote equal opportunity, the Marines linked arms and sang together, showing their unity and commitment to equality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp) see less | View Image Page

MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan - As Americans commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, communities celebrated the legacy of the civil rights hero through inspiring speeches, community projects, and events in honor of Dr. King's lasting influence of unity and equality for all.



On Jan. 17, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma hosted an event commemorating the legacy of Dr. King. During this time, base personnel gathered to pay homage to the values the civil rights leader campaigned for. This event highlighted the Corps' steadfast commitment to inclusivity, aligning with the principles outlined in Marine Administrative Message 014/24.



It explains, the observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a federal holiday, and how it is celebrated on the third Monday of every January, in accordance with Public Law 98-144 of 1983. The MARADMIN highlights Dr. King's contributions to civil rights, encourages commanders to recognize and celebrate his life, and emphasizes the Marine Corps' commitment to values, respect, and a professional environment.



"The goal of today is to plant a seed of love," said U.S. Navy Lt. Anthony Johnson, a native of Ala., and the base chaplain with MCAS Futenma. He then said, "I hope this event will continue spreading love and unity across the base.”



Johnson explained that transformation needs to extend beyond MCAS Futenma, with the goal of influencing both the local community and base residence. He said the event represents a substantial step toward positive change in the area and a broader understanding of others’ diverse beliefs. Johnson explained that the base is dedicated to cultivating love, acceptance, and inclusion, aiming to reshape its atmosphere and build stronger connections with the Japanese community.



During the celebration, guest learned about Dr. King and the movements of his time through videos. They also listened to songs addressing racial injustice and the hope for a better future. After taking a pledge to promote equal opportunity, the attendees linked arms and sang together, showing their unity and commitment to equality.



The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration concluded with attendees expressing a collective commitment to fostering positive change by promoting a spirit of love and understanding. The hope is that this commitment will have a lasting impact on the moment, days, weeks, and years ahead.



"These events should continue because of Dr. King's message and legacy," explained U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nicole Penn, a native of Ill. with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. "For Marines, embracing diversity and inclusivity strengthens us, providing a strategic advantage against our enemies.”