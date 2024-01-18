Fort McCoy 2023 in Review: Second half of year included extensive troop training, more new construction, special events (October-December)

Photo By Claudia Neve | A worker uses an excavator to take down a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | A worker uses an excavator to take down a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment area Dec. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was to make way for more construction in the future for two more brigade headquarters buildings that will be constructed. That construction will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. The work also aligns with the Fort McCoy Master Plan for construction to improve the installation’s infrastructure, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

The second half of 2023 at Fort McCoy — July to December — was a busy time at the installation with big exercises taking place, construction of a third new barracks beginning, and so much more.



And again, as the second half of the year went on, the Fort McCoy team and workforce stepped up to get many, many things accomplished successfully. No matter what challenge arose, through every month, the installation team stood strong to get the mission done.



OCTOBER

— The Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department completed several efforts to support the 2023 National Fire Prevention Week/Month campaign at the installation.



Fort McCoy Fire Inspector Curt Ladwig with the fire department said the department conducted fire drills at buildings throughout the installation, checked on fire systems and dozens of buildings, had firefighters interacting with children at the Fort McCoy Child Development Center, and more.



“Fire Prevention Week was held Oct. 8 to 14, and this year’s theme was ‘Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention,’” Ladwig said.



The National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA, announced in a press release why they went with cooking safety as a theme for 2023.



“This year’s focus on cooking safety works to educate the public about simple but important steps they can take to help reduce the risk of fire when cooking at home, keeping themselves and those around them safe,” the release states.



— The next shovel to dig in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy started the construction of a third transient-training enlisted barracks project at the installation, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The second barracks was awarded June 28 to BlindermanPower (Construction) at $28,081,843. A notice to proceed with construction was given on Sept. 26.



As of early October 2023, the company began preparing the site at Fort McCoy with fencing off the construction area, bringing in the start of equipment and operations facilities, and other preparations.



In the statement of work about the project, it states the contractor will “construct a four-story transient training enlisted barracks for major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization training at Fort McCoy … to house 400 Soldiers in approximately 60,000 square feet.”



It also states that buildings will be made of “permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



— As October 2023 began, the construction progress on the $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy reached past 80 percent complete, according to a recent update from Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy.



As recent as early June, the project was at 40 percent complete, and now at early October it’s 80 percent done, meaning the contractor made great strides during the summer months, Green said.



Green reported in his Sept. 29 update that the project was continuing at the planned, scheduled pace. Green stated in his update that current work included interior framing, interior sheet rock and finishing, continued window installation, interior and exterior painting was continuing, tile work continued, elevator work continued, and ceiling grid installation continued, and more.



Overall, the contract for the project, totaling nearly $12 million, was awarded June 9, 2022, and construction operations began a just over a year ago in August 2022. The current contract completion date is set for February 2024.



— Seeing an increase of more than 8,600 troops training on post in fiscal year (FY) 2023, Fort McCoy supported the training of 86,090 troops on post during FY 2023 — a boost from the 77,411 troops who trained at Fort McCoy in FY 2022.



Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Training Coordination Branch, said the training numbers include Army Reserve Soldiers; National Guard service members; and active-duty troops from not just the Army but also other services, such as the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.



Training statistics reflect many types of training opportunities that take place at the installation by active- and reserve-component forces and other governmental agencies, according to DPTMS.



During fiscal year 2023, training included battle-drill (weekend) training; annual training; mobilization; institutional training; and numerous exercises, including an Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Spartan Warrior III military police exercise, and numerous other training events.



— With October comes Energy Action Month, and one way Fort McCoy was “taking action” in saving energy is by using goats. That’s right — goats.



More than 100 goats were being used combat invasive plant species at Fort McCoy, and they are very effective, said Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



“It will help us save labor/equipment time, reduce costs, reduce pesticide usage, and hopefully give us better results,” Luepke said. “The goats will be used in an integrated approach. I see our approach looking like this in the future — shred and mulch the invasive brush during the winter or fall, then allow the invasive brush to resprout the following growing season, introduce goats to the site during that same growing season to defoliate, and then treat with herbicides the following growing season after that.



“This will put a stressor on the invasive shrubs multiple times,” Luepke said. “In essence this will make the herbicide treatments more effective because we will be dealing with already stressed plants.”



— As part of a bi-annual effort, Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) records manager who oversees records management for the installation, held a paper records shredding and recycling event Sept. 18 to dispose of old documents on post.



In spring and in fall, the Fort McCoy’s records manager oversees the disposal of documents that are no longer needed in records holding. The 2023 fiscal year shredding events destroyed and recycled 39,060 pounds of paper and 100 pounds of media according to DHR Administrative Services Division Chief Trudy Ward.



DHR contracted Confidential Records Inc. to shred all 14,230 pounds of paper during the fall shredding event over the course of four to six hours. Until the documents are shredded, they are housed in the records holding building. The shred trucks arrive on site at the records holding building and use pierce-and-tear shredders with multiple rotating blades that punch holes in the material being shredded, and then rip the material into tiny pieces.



“This system tears the paper at the fiber instead of cutting it, which results in a random and more secure shred size than standard strip-cut shredders. The shredded documents then are moved to a warehouse and bundled in large round bales and delivered to the paper plant where they are recycled,” said Ward.



— Dozens of students with the Sparta, Wis., Innovations STEM Academy visited the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy on Oct. 20, 2023, to learn more about mechanical advantages of pulleys and hydraulics and how engines and axles work, and more.



Innovations is a sixth through eighth grade STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) school that uses real-world problem solving and experiences.



Students receive immediate support and guidance that enhances both academic and social development. The curriculum is designed to be student-centered, which increases technological abilities and leadership skills.



While at RTS-Maintenance, students took turns with their teachers at different stations to learn about how some equipment and processes work at the facility with the assistance of RTS-Maintenance instructors.



At one stop, an instructor was showing Innovations students the many capabilities of a hydraulic lift. At another station outside, students were teaming up to learn how to pull a 500-pound all-terrain vehicle with ropes and pulleys.



In a Facebook post from the school about the visit, they noted, “This afternoon, we traveled to Ft McCoy to learn how the military uses simple machines at the RTS-Maintenance training facility. Our students learned how pulleys are used in vehicle recovery and operated a hydraulic crane.”



— Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger spoke with Soldiers about leadership Oct. 24, 2023, in McCoy’s Community Center during a new gathering initiative called TRIAD Nights at Fort McCoy.



The initiative, according to Messenger, is yet another chance for the Fort McCoy community to meet and build interpersonal relationships within the community.



"I want this to be something to be where we can share leadership ideas and learn about leadership, and more," Messenger said.



The “Nights” gathering will take place at least once a month at McCoy’s, and the commander hopes it grows to include more people from tenant organizations at Fort McCoy.



— Fort McCoy’s Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) met Oct. 10, 2023, at the Fire Station to discuss fiscal year (FY) 2023 and safety measures at Fort McCoy.



Safety Manager Edson De Leon gave an overview of safety readiness and statistics saying Fort McCoy is doing very well. In FY 2023 there were only six recordable accidents and 33 near miss accidents. Noticeably less than FY 2019 with 74 near miss accidents — showing growth in safer conditions and actions at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy Fire Inspector Curt Ladwig detailed some of Fort McCoy’s safety features during the meeting including Enhanced 911 (E911). All of Fort McCoy Garrison and South Post family housing landline phones ring directly into the Fort McCoy Emergency Dispatch Center, allowing Fort McCoy’s emergency services to receive local calls.



“It locks into our console. So, if you have a medical emergency we know where to send help. We know where the call came from,” Ladwig said. Cellphones ring into the Monroe County Dispatch Center.



The SOHAC meeting also aligned with Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8 to 14. Ladwig also gave safety tips for fires as well as dos and don’ts for fire prevention. (see related article, https://www.dvidshub.net/news/456167/fort-mccoy-observes-2023-national-fire-prevention-week-month-with-several-efforts.



— Michelle Neumann, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) program manager at the Tomah Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, served as the featured guest speaker Oct. 19 for the 2023 National Disability Employment Awareness Month observance at Fort McCoy where she outlined how the VA is working with people with disabilities to improve their employment possibilities.



The observance was held in McCoy’s Community Center. Neumann discussed some personal stories in addition to what the VA is doing. Derrick Caulkins with the Army Reserve EEO Office served as master of ceremonies for the event.



“It’s with great pleasure that I get to come and showcase the Tomah VA and our efforts for celebrating the contributions of workers with disabilities and our support of inclusive policies and practices that benefit employees in the organization alike,” Neumann said. “We take great pride at promoting and recognizing the importance of ensuring people with disabilities have equal opportunities to prepare for and succeed in employment.”



Neumann said 2023 marks a major milestone.



“It’s the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the ongoing quest to advance access and equity for all Americans,” Neumann said. And that’s important because helping people with disabilities started with helping her own brother.”



— Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 724th Engineer Battalion, headquartered in Chippewa Falls, Wis., completed weapons training Oct. 13, 2023, on two ranges on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The unit completed a weekend training for weapons training and other training. During October, thousands of troops trained on post, kicking off a busy fiscal year 2024 training year at Fort McCoy.



— Contractors were fully into completing excavating and starting infrastructure work for a third four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks project at Fort McCoy, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The second barracks was awarded June 28 to BlindermanPower (Construction) at $28,081,843. A notice to proceed with construction was given on Sept. 26. As of Oct. 18, area preparation through excavation by the contractor has the site well started for construction.



In his second weekly update about the project Oct. 13, 2023, Green said continued site preparation will continue, and he stated construction progress was at 1 percent complete.



— Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy were continuing the process of changing the electrical grid on post in October 2023 from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.



Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire.



Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires. Work will continue throughout the year.



Brandon Gronau with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division Energy Branch discussed the ongoing work.



“We — Fort McCoy and Xcel — are in the process of changing from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System,” Gronau said in a past news article. “The basics of that is just how the system is wired. Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire. Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires.”



Gronau said Xcel wanted to do this because they are the installation’s electrical privatization contractor, and they own all of the electrical infrastructure on post.



— Earlier in 2023, history was made at Fort McCoy when four World War II-era barracks were moved from the 1600-block to other areas of the cantonment area in an effort to save the buildings for reuse in spaces in other blocks.



Contractor JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., and Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., successfully moved the first two of the four barracks on Feb. 24 and March 2. Then they moved the last two buildings from the 1600 block to the 1800 block and 2800 block on April 4 and April 6, respectively.



Once the buildings were moved, they were set on blocks and fenced off until further work could be completed in their new areas. Well, that work recently began this summer in early August with the building of the new foundations for the buildings, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) General Engineer Gareth Ferguson.



As of Oct. 19, 2023, Ferguson said three foundations were nearly complete and three of the barracks would be moved on to those foundations starting the third week of October.



— Thirty-five Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team completed three days of railcar-loading training at Fort McCoy in late October to prep for a future rail movement.



The training was coordinated through the 426th Regional Training Institute/Wisconsin Military Academy of the Wisconsin National Guard, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, where the Unit Movement Officer (UMO) Deployment Planning Course is taught.



Chief Warrant Officer 1 Eric Frank, a UMO course instructor, described what the training was all about.



“This was three days of pure rail training,” Frank said. “We (brought) in a rail expert from the Yermo Rail Yard located at the National Training Center in California to train our 32nd Soldiers on how to properly move vehicles on railcars, how to properly tie them down, how to inspect tie downs, and then how to remove vehicles and equipment from rail cars.



“The trainer had everything planned out for teaching purposes,” Frank said.



The first day of training was all classroom training where the Soldiers learned about railcars, tiedowns, and more, Frank said.



“Then the next two days (was) hands-on training … at Fort McCoy’s rail yard,” Frank said.



— Pfc. Charles Dickman was only 17 years old when he died fighting in the Korean War on July 12, 1950, as a heavy weapons infantryman with Company M, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. But he never made it home.



“He was reported missing in action on July 12, 1950, near the town of Chochiwon, South Korea, as his regiment engaged in a series of delaying actions to buy time for reinforcements and resupply as they withdrew from the area to avoid being surrounded by North Korean forces,” a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, news release states. “He was not seen to fall in battle, and he was not reported to be a prisoner of war. After regaining control of Chochiwon in the fall of 1950, the Army began recovering remains from the area and temporarily interring them at the United Nations Military Cemetery (UNMC) Taejon.



“However, Pfc. Dickman’s remains were not identified among those recovered from the area, and in 1953, the Department of the Army issued him a presumptive finding of death. The unidentified remains from UNMC were sent to Hawaii where they were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, as Korean War Unknowns,” the release states.



“In July 2018, the DPAA proposed a seven-phase plan to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the Punchbowl,” the release further states. “As part of the second phase of this Korean War Disinterment Project, one set of unidentified remains was sent to the DPAA laboratory for further study. The laboratory analysis and the totality of the circumstantial evidence available established the remains as those of Pfc. Dickman.”



On June 20, 2023, the DPAA announced they had identified the remains Pfc. Dickman officially. And on Oct. 21, 2023, finally, Pfc. Dickman made it home to Cashton, Wis.



A funeral mass was set up Oct. 21 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton with hundreds of people in attendance. And just down the road, setting up for the graveside service for Dickman at Sacred Heart Cemetery was a team of Soldiers from Fort McCoy who would form a U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team to fold the U.S. flag.



This team included Maj. Randy Downs, company commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company; Maj. Michael Ball, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate for Fort McCoy; 1st Sgt. Jacob Pattison, first sergeant for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company; and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Henderson and Staff Sgt. Nathan Miller, also both with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company.



— Twenty-two hunters participated in Fort McCoy’s 2023 gun-deer hunt for hunters with disabilities Oct. 7-8, 2023. It was the 22nd straight year this hunt took place on post.



Every October, Wisconsin holds a nine-day gun deer hunt for people with disabilities. From 2002 through 2019, Fort McCoy participated by holding a two-day hunt the first weekend of the statewide hunt. In 2020, Fort McCoy adjusted the season dates to the last weekend of the statewide hunt which also overlaps the statewide youth gun-deer hunt. This has enabled Fort McCoy to offer opportunities for both groups of these qualified hunters to participate over the same two-day period in October, said Wildlife Program Manager and Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



Julie Steinhoff with the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office said of the 22 people who were hunting with their Fort McCoy Gun-Deer for Hunters with Disabilities permit, 15 of the hunters were able to harvest deer. Five of those 15 were even able to harvest a second authorized deer (five of the hunters harvested two deer each).



“Twenty deer were harvested overall for a 68 percent success rate,” Steinhoff said.



The success rate was higher than the 54 percent success rate from 2022.



— In addition to the 22 hunters that participated in the gun-deer hunt for hunters with disabilities, Fort McCoy also supported a youth gun-deer hunt for a fourth consecutive year on Oct. 7-8, 2023.



“During this hunt, nine deer were harvested,” said Julie Steinhoff with the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office.



While the success rate with the youth hunt was lower than the gun-deer hunt for hunters with disabilities, Wildlife Program Manager and Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch said it was great to see younger hunters out with their mentors and sharing the woods and field with the hunters with disabilities.



“With some of the hunters, they had a parent and a grandparent with them,” Luepke said. “It’s great to see the sport being passed on to another generation.”



NOVEMBER

— Work continued in late October and early November by contractor JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., and Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., to “drive” four World War II-era barracks to their new foundation areas at Fort McCoy.



Earlier in 2023, on Feb. 24, March 2, April 4, and April 6, they moved the buildings from the 1600 block to new locations in the 1700, 1800, and 2800 blocks of the cantonment area. Once the buildings were moved, they were set on blocks and fenced off until further work could be completed in their new areas.



That work began this summer in early August with the building of the new foundations for the buildings, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) General Engineer Gareth Ferguson. As of Nov. 9, three foundations were complete and three of the barracks were fully moved on to those foundations.



“These will all (went) essentially along the same process — excavate, form and pour foundation footings, backfill/stub in utilities, foundation pour, and finally shift building onto the new foundation,” Ferguson said.



The original contract amount to do the move of the four buildings and complete all the work was approximately $1.7 million, DPW officials said.



The contract scope of work shows that in addition to moving the buildings to their new locations, the work included building new concrete foundations, installing new furnaces, hot water heaters, and completing site work such as installing utilities and completing grading and sidewalks, said DPW Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson.



The contract scope of work also includes repairs to anything damaged during transport.



Just like earlier in the year, in moving a pair of barracks buildings in the 1700 block, the contractors were moving the 81-year-old, 90-foot, two-story barracks buildings with a remote-controlled system on wheels.



Matt Childs and his team with Heritage Movers guided one barracks building on Oct. 31 and a second building on Nov. 2 when conditions best permitted it.



— Fort McCoy held its annual Native American Heritage Month observance Nov. 14, 2023, in building 2000 with a special guest from the Red Cliff Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa.



That guest was Michael Charette “Laughing Fox.” Charette is a Native American storyteller and flutist. During his presentation, Charette told stories and played music for the dozens in attendance.



Charette’s home, the Red Cliff Reservation, “hugs the northeastern shoreline of the Bayfield Peninsula, nestled between Cornucopia and Bayfield overlooking the Apostle Islands in northern Wisconsin,” states the tribe’s website at https://www.redcliff-nsn.gov.



The Red Cliff tribal website also describes more detail about Charette’s culture, which is likely contributes to his artistic presentation.



“Cultural expression in the arts has always been alive at Red Cliff, and today it is experiencing a strong resurgence of interest as the next generation adds new ideas to the old,” the website states. “Whether in the traditional customs of hunting and fishing, gardening and wild food gathering, or in creative talents like manufacturing clothing and jewelry, or drawing and painting, writing, story-telling, poetry, and of course, song and dance –– all these cultural talents provide a colorful window open to community life.”



— Members of the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team coordinated a prescribed burn Nov. 13, 2023, along a drop zone on South Post at Fort McCoy.



The burn was small, and conditions were ideal to complete about 28 acres to burn, said Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger, who approved the go-ahead for the burn the morning of the event.



The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB); Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post.



The entire burn began at approximately 11:30 a.m. and went for about two to three hours. Messenger was on site with the entire burn team as well as Tim Wilder, chief of the NRB. Wilder said the burn opportunity was good to get done.



“We’re accomplishing several different things here with this burn today,” Wilder said Nov. 13. “The burn is going to help maintain this area as a prairie. … This area is an extension of the Badger Drop Zone for Soldiers to either drop equipment or when they are parachuting out. On the natural resources side, we have several rare butterflies at the installation, … and they’re all found in that Badger Drop Zone. We should be improving that habitat for them today.”



Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel who was also present with the Nov. 13 event.



— Fort McCoy Garrison command team members donned chef hats and joined staff in Dining Facility 1362 to serve the annual Thanksgiving Meal on Nov. 8, 2023, to more than 100 Fort McCoy community members.



One by one the plates of food were handed out to all who came to enjoy the meal in an environment decorated to the hilt for Thanksgiving spirit, said Fort McCoy Food Program Manager Andy Pisney with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Food Program Management Office.



“The management and staff of our food service provider, DCT Incorporated, did a lot of preparation prior to the meal,” Pisney said. “The dining facility was beautifully decorated. They get children in day care and schools to color pictures and make paper turkeys for the event, and then they put them on the walls to decorate the facility.



“They also put out a great looking table setting and make it special by putting sparkling grape juice right on the tables,” Pisney said.



The meal was open to the civilian workforce members and retirees as well as military members, Pisney said.



— Good weather and steady construction progress on the $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy have allowed the project to reach 90 percent completion, according to a recent update from Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy.



As recent as early June, the project was at 40 percent complete, and at early October it was 80 percent done. Now the project is at 90 percent done as of Nov. 17, Green said in his weekly Nov. 17, 2023, update.



Green stated in his update that current work included interior finishes; flooring work; exterior work with concrete placements, final grading, caulking, and hydroseeding; and there was also installation of solar panels taking place.



Green also said they’re trying to make sure to get as much of the “landscaping and exterior dialed in before the snow flies.”



— Contractors have been fully engaged in creating and forming the foundation and forming the full footprint of the third four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks during November construction at Fort McCoy in the Army Corps of Engineers-managed project.



The third barracks was awarded June 28 to BlindermanPower (Construction) at just over $28 million. A notice to proceed with construction was given on Sept. 26. As of Nov. 8, a lot of infrastructure construction has been completed after the area had previously saw plenty of excavation work take place, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



In his sixth weekly update about the project Nov. 8, 2023, Green said construction progress was still at 1 percent complete. He said current work included the building of a temporary parking lot and sidewalk. Workers were also doing forming for footings, working on lines for utilities, and construction of concrete placements continued.



As construction continues it will follow a statement of work. In the statement of work about the project, it states the contractor will “construct a four-story transient training enlisted barracks for major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization training at Fort McCoy … to house 400 Soldiers in approximately 60,000 square feet.”



— Karen Kohn, human resources officer and director of the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) Human Resources Service Center (formerly the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, or CPAC) celebrated her long-lasting career at the McCoy’s Community Center banquet room with a retirement ceremony Oct. 25, a November news article stated.



During her 38-year Army career, Kohn had many professional accomplishments. She oversaw the civilian human resources (HR) aspects related to USARC transformation in 2008; led CPAC through COVID-19-related change to the work environment; had 16 years overseas (including four years as the director at Wuerzburg, Germany); sustained commitment to customer service; and mentored numerous HR professionals.



“I could not have asked for a more challenging, fulfilling, and rewarding career than my 38 years with the Department of Army,” Kohn said. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with so many exceptional military and civilian professionals. I am humbled and proud to have served as an Army civilian.”



Kohn credits her success to informal mentors who took an interest in her and provided guidance along the way and her staffs for their creativity, tenacity, and drive which enabled the organizations she led to meet and exceed expectations.



“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Kohn said, “I have been honored to work for the Department of Army for all this time, and I’m so privileged. I’ve met so many wonderful people.”



— Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major, participated in the Veterans Day observance Nov. 10, 2023, at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, Wis.



Both leaders from Fort McCoy spoke to the audience about the importance of Veterans Day and more.



— Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke spoke with people planning to deer hunt in the 2023 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis., while they attended a special Meet and Greet event Nov. 17, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at the installation.



The event was organized by Luepke and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and included support from the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



The event gave hunters an opportunity to register firearms. get any permits needed and talk with post officials about any concerns prior to the season. More than 40 people attended.



— Fort McCoy Archeologist Ryan Howell with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch gave a presentation about Fort McCoy and Native American coordination and cooperation at the Onalaska Public Library on Nov. 21 in Onalaska, Wis.



The presentation covered topics such as a timeline of federal Indian policies and current tribal relations at Fort McCoy. Howell commented on the significance of teaching others about these particular topics.



“It was important to show the public the integration of Fort McCoy and the local Native American tribes,” said Howell. “Particularly the Ho Chunk Nation, (and Fort McCoy,) have worked together to learn about and protect the past in our area and on their public lands.”



Among the two-dozen attendees were members of the Onalaska Historical Society, university students, and local community members. After the lecture was finished, Howell answered questions that guests had about the rich history of Fort McCoy and the surrounding area as well as items shown during the presentation.



“Public education events like this are important so that the wider public is aware of the history and archaeology in the region and gets value from the studies conducted at Fort McCoy using taxpayer money,” Howell said.



— Lt. Col. Nathan Bennington took the reins of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 426th Regiment, a regional training institute at Fort McCoy, during a formal change of command ceremony Oct. 14, 2023, a November news article states.



Bennington succeeds Col. Paul Gapinski, who soon will take command of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, headquartered in Milwaukee.



Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army, noted that the 426th Regiment had a full slate of events that day — a hall of fame induction, a commissioning ceremony for officers and warrant officers, and the change of command ceremony.



— More than 70 Fort McCoy personnel volunteered for the Sparta Ministerial Association’s annual Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23, 2023, in Sparta, Wis.



“There were people from each unit on the installation and both chapel congregations,” said Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.



“Individuals assisted with the dinner prep and set-up on Wednesday (Nov. 22),” Noble said. “On Thursday (Nov. 23) personnel cooked, served, prepped 200 to-go meals, delivered those meals across the county, and cleaned-up the American Legion dining room and kitchen.”



Noble said it was great to see so much participation from Fort McCoy members. She also said many installation personnel also received some delivered meals.



“Meals were delivered to Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services personnel, including police and firefighters working on Thanksgiving,” Noble said.



Overall, more than 500 meals were served as part of the event (delivered and in-person), Noble said.



— Heading into the 2023 Fort McCoy gun-deer season, the goal was to have a similar harvest as 2022 or better, said Wildlife Program Manager and Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. And that goal was close.



“Overall, I think the season went great,” Luepke said. “It was a slower start than most hunters, including myself, wanted to see with the warmer temperatures and breezy conditions on opening weekend. In total, the nine-day gun-deer season harvest was 426 deer, an 8 percent decrease from last year’s harvest of 464, but an 18 percent increase from the five-year average of 360 deer.”



Luepke said once again hunters were able to harvest some big bucks and do quite well.



“We had some really nice mature bucks that were harvested and some first deer harvests from hunters who are just starting to get into hunting,” Luepke said.



DECEMBER

— In what might seem like a race to beat the extreme weather of winter, contractors have been busy forming the footings and stem walls for a third four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks at Fort McCoy as December construction at Fort McCoy in the Army Corps of Engineers-managed project continues.



The third barracks was awarded June 28 to BlindermanPower (Construction) at just over $28 million. A notice to proceed with construction was given on Sept. 26. As of Dec. 4, 2023, a lot of infrastructure construction has been completed and work on concrete placements for footings, stem walls, and piers was getting done, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



In his eighth weekly update about the project Dec. 4, Green said construction progress was still at 1 percent complete but remained steady.



— The Canadian-Pacific Railway Holiday Train rumbled through Fort McCoy, Wis., in the early evening Dec. 5, 2023.



The train was traveling between stops in Tomah and Sparta, Wis.



According to Canadian Pacific, the train toured Canada and the United States from Nov. 20 through Dec. 19, 2023, raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities.



Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train’s stage. Canadian-Pacific donates to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate. Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.



Rail traffic rolls through Fort McCoy daily, including many Canadian Pacific trains.



— Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade and from units within the brigade participated in an Army Meritorious Unit Commendation ceremony Dec. 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy in building 905.



During the ceremony, the 181st and its units received the commendation for their support for Operation Allies Refuge/Operation Allies Welcome (OAR/OAW) that took place at Fort McCoy from August 2021 to February 2022. The award was officially presented to the unit by Brig. Gen. William Ryan, First Army Division West commanding general.



In addition to the 181st Headquarters, other units associated with the 181st receiving the award were the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment; 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment; 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 291st Infantry Regiment; and 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment.



The Army awards units the Meritorious Unit Commendation for exceptionally meritorious conduct in performance of outstanding achievement or service during combat or non-combat, requirements show.



The recognized timeframe for support for the award for the award is Aug. 15, 2021, to April 1, 2022.



— Fort McCoy Garrison senior leaders gathered in early December 2023 for a Phase V strategic planning session that supports the installation’s five-year Strategic Business Plan, Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office (PAIO) officials said.



This type of strategic planning is something that takes place regularly at Fort McCoy. This latest planning session that went for several days at McCoy’s Community Center supported the five-year Strategic Business Plan for fiscal years 2021-2025.



Phase five of strategic planning is implementation and reporting, PAIO officials stated.



“Over the years, Fort McCoy has established a proven record of excellence for installation management,” states the Installation Management System Handbook.



— Contractors completed another building demolition in the 1600 block during mid-December 2023 at Fort McCoy as part of continuing work in that block, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



Demolished was the old Fort McCoy Installation Legal Office building 1644, Harrie said. The building had to be taken down to make way for continued future construction in the same area.



“That area will be developed in conjunction with the east barracks (when built),” Harrie said. “That specific 1644 footprint will be a stormwater pond and will store runoff from the north barracks, east barracks, and east parking lot.”



Demolition of buildings in the 1600 block originally began in 2019 and has since led to the construction of two large four-story barracks buildings, and a third that is currently under construction.



All of the work is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, Harrie said.



Overall, nine new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said in a past news article. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



— Fort McCoy held its 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Event on Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy’s Community Center with hundreds of community members in attendance to enjoy a variety of holiday activities.



After Isabella Hilt, Fort McCoy’s and Wisconsin’s 2023 Military Youth of the Year, and her family officially lit the Christmas tree in front of McCoy’s Community Center to officially kick off the holiday season, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger told the event-goers it was time to have fun.



“It’s so great to see everybody out here for the tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season,” Messenger said. “And I would just like to thank everyone here for being part of the greatest military that has ever been fielded on the face of the Earth at any given time. It takes Soldiers, family members, civilians — it takes everyone.”



Inside McCoy’s there were many things to do. People could get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There was also cookies and hot chocolate available for everyone, and there was a wide variety of holiday crafts and activities for children and families to enjoy.



The event took place from 4 to 6 p.m., and in addition to having all the work done through the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), there also were several volunteers from organizations throughout the Fort McCoy Garrison helping as well.



Before the actual tree lighting, children active in the Fort McCoy Child and Youth Services program, also a part of DFMWR, sang Christmas songs to get everyone into the holiday spirit for the tree lighting.



— Fort McCoy military members were treated to 70 free Christmas trees Dec. 1, 2023, courtesy of the Trees for Troops effort as a FedEx truck delivered the trees to McCoy’s Community Center at the installation.



By midday Dec. 1, staff with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) were lining military members and their family members up to get their free trees. DFMWR also offered several hours on Dec. 2 for people to pick up a tree.



The truck delivering the trees arrived earlier in the morning Dec. 1, and DFMWR staff members helped unload the truck. Once the trees were out of the truck and lined up, the delivery to the troops was next later in the day.



According to www.christmasspiritfoundation.org, approximately 16,000 total trees were picked up from dozens of locations in 2023 and given to more than 90 total bases, including Fort McCoy.



Trees are donated by individual farms and lots, the collective efforts of state and regional Christmas Tree associations, local sponsoring groups, and the customers of participating locations. Hundreds of donors and volunteers participate each year to make Trees for Troops happen, the website states.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office through the archives of The Real McCoy newspaper with support from the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Army Reserve and Army National Guard personnel.)