MI Loses a Celebrated HUMINTer (22 JAN 2011)

by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian



MI LOSES A CELEBRATED HUMINTER

On 22 January 2011, Mr. Thomas Dillon, Senior Intelligence Executive Service Tier 5, passed away. His forty-eight years of military and civilian service left an enduring impact on counterintelligence (CI), human intelligence (HUMINT), and security within the Army and the Department of Defense.



Born in April 1932 in Hartford, Connecticut, Tom Dillon enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman in 1955 and graduated from Officer Candidate School the following year. Convinced by a company commander to apply for a transfer to the Counter Intelligence Corps, Dillon was accepted in 1960. Trained as both a CI agent and HUMINT case officer, he served eleven of his next fifteen years in operational HUMINT and CI positions in Germany, Vietnam, and Thailand before retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1975. At that time, he was deputy commander of Detachment K, 500th MI Group, responsible for Army HUMINT collection operations throughout Southeast Asia.



A notable MI officer, Tom Dillon made an even greater impact on MI as a civilian. As a member of the Military Intelligence Civilian Excepted Career Program, he spent the next ten years in Germany in a series of assignments that culminated with his appointment as the senior U.S. Army Europe intelligence liaison officer to the Federal Republic of Germany. He also served as HUMINT advisor to the deputy assistant secretary of defense (intelligence) and as special assistant to the deputy chief of staff (DCS) for intelligence at U.S. Army Europe.



In Mr. Dillon’s own opinion, his greatest contribution to Military Intelligence came toward the end of his career. While assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency, he adroitly navigated a contentious situation to transition five separate service HUMINT forces into a single Defense HUMINT Service (DHS). He then led the DHS from 1997 to 2000, managing a workforce of 2,500 military and civilian employees at 200-plus sites around the world.



During this significant organizational restructure, Mr. Dillon ensured defense HUMINT collection operations focused on the challenges of the decade. This included the assessment of Russian and Chinese weapons of mass destruction, protection of American interests worldwide from terrorist activities, and intelligence support to forward-deployed forces in Bosnia, Kosovo, and East Timor.



In 2000, Mr. Dillon returned to the Army as director of the CI, HUMINT, Foreign Disclosure, and Security Directorate on the staff of the DCS G-2. Following the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001, Mr. Dillon moved quickly to reconstitute an organic Army HUMINT capability for the tactical forces and spearheaded a transformation of the Army’s CI and security efforts. Through his initial efforts, worldwide CI Force Protection Detachments were established to work with host nations providing security information to troops moving through hostile regions, the Army Research and Technology Protection Center was stood up to safeguard critical technologies, and Army CI agents were placed in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces to focus on terrorists’ efforts within the United States.



After four decades of military and civilian service, Mr. Dillon retired on 2 January 2004. When Mr. Dillon looked back on his career, he recalled, “You have to totally devote yourself to your work and what successes you have basically are known to a very limited number of folks.” His many successes came to full light when he was inducted into the MI Hall of Fame two years later. Following his death in 2011, the office of the DCS G-2 created the annual Thomas Dillon Award for Security Excellence to recognize outstanding support to the safeguarding of Army and national defense interests.





"This Week in MI History" publishes new issues each week. To report story errors, ask questions, or be added to our distribution list, please contact: TR-ICoE-Command-Historian@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 16:18 Story ID: 462116 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MI Loses a Celebrated HUMINTer (22 JAN 2011), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.