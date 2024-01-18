Soldiers, families gather to farewell deploying colleagues

Courtesy Photo | Cpt. Michael Coats, Allied Forces South Battalion chaplain, prays for a deploying...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cpt. Michael Coats, Allied Forces South Battalion chaplain, prays for a deploying Soldier assigned to the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion’s Deployable CIS Module-A. DCM-A based in Grazzanise, Italy, regularly supports NATO operations in deployed areas including NATO Mission Iraq. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Normally, when an army unit deploys, the community comes together for a farewell ceremony with much pomp and circumstance to bid Godspeed to the unit’s Soldiers, but for individually deploying Soldiers the experience is often different.



For two Soldiers assigned to the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion’s Deployable CIS Module-A deploying to support NATO Mission Iraq the farewell did not include the standard drill and ceremony. There was, however, no shortage of love, admiration and well wishes as they prepared to leave Nov. 12 at Naval Support Activity Naples.



“All Soldiers understand the importance of supporting each other and families during deployments and missions,” said Sgt. 1st Class Aurelio Timoteo, DCM-A CIS troop head, assigned to the unit at Grazzanise, Italy. “Also, events like this give Soldiers the opportunity to show their appreciation as well as creating an environment of togetherness within the unit in a meaningful way.”



During the mission the deploying Soldiers will support DCM-F (Bulgaria) in their rotation as the Signal Support Group 7.



“It's important for the Soldiers who are deploying to understand that their unit fully supports them and their families,” said Timoteo. “That support also allows the Soldiers to have purpose and motivation to successfully complete the mission.”



In addition to Soldiers and family members, the chaplain from Allied Forces South Battalion, Cpt. Michael Coats, joined the gatherings to lead a prayer for the Soldiers, their families and the rest of the unit.



“Unit cohesion is an important factor in all DCMs; without it we wouldn't be successful,” said Timoteo. “The unit and its leaders are responsible for creating an environment in which its Soldiers can complete missions and know that their unit will always support them.”



“We are proud of our Soldiers that have deployed in support of NMI, and we as well as the families look forward to their safe return,” said Timoteo.



The 2nd NATO Signal Battalion is one of three battalions that provides communications and information systems facilities and services to NATO deployed headquarters. Nine NATO nations contribute personnel to the battalion.