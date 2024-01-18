Photo By Marisa Conner | Unmanned retail markets bring the convenience of the Exchange to troops in areas of...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Unmanned retail markets bring the convenience of the Exchange to troops in areas of military installations that are remote or far from an Exchange store. More than 400 markets offer better-for-you grab-and-go meals, snacks and beverages, including fresh salads, sandwiches, fruits, veggies and more. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2BF. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is expanding the way it serves troops, no matter where on installation they are, with the opening of more unmanned retail markets.



The markets are fully automated self-serve stores that offer better-for-you food options, such as salads, fresh fruit and vegetables, protein bars, hot and cold beverages and more. The convenience and flexibility of the markets improve the Quality of Life for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and Department of Defense civilians working unusual hours, in high-traffic or out-of-the-way areas.



The Department of Defense retailer already operates more than 400 markets across 75 installations, with plans to open more than 85 in 2024.



“A lot of commanders are approaching the Exchange to ask for unmanned retail markets to meet their communities’ needs,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The markets can be tailor-fitted, from serving a large office building to opening a nano unit for a small location. The Exchange goes where the troops go, including on an installation level.”



The Exchange’s unmanned retail markets all offer better-for-you options as part of the Exchange's BE FIT 360 program that focuses on holistic wellness and a healthy lifestyle, with choices meeting the National Automatic Merchandising Association Fit Pick requirements, as well. Select market locations also offer over-the-counter medicines, personal hygiene items and other sundries.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



