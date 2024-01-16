Aggressive, stray dogs bite two people on JBSA-Lackland

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – JBSA officials are asking personnel to be on the lookout after stray dogs bit a civilian woman and JBSA firefighter Jan. 18 on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.



Both individuals were transported to Wilford Hall Ambulatory and Surgical Center on base for medical treatment and have been released.



The woman’s affiliation to the base is unkown. The firefighter is a member of 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron and was a member of the response team.



At 6:16 a.m., JBSA-Lackland Emergency Services received a call from an Army and Air Force Exchange Service employee about three aggressive, stray dogs running loose near the AAFES shoppette on Stewart St. EMS arrived on scene at 6:21 a.m. and located the dogs at 6:26 a.m.



EMS successfully captured two of the three dogs—a small dog and a white pitbull. JBSA authorities are still working to capture the third dog, a blue heeler, that is loose on JBSA-Lackland and considered dangerous.



Personnel are advised to stay away from the dog, if spotted, and to call (210) 671-5555.

