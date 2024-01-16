Dahlgren Civilian Employee Retires After 42 Years of Service

DAHLGREN, Va. – A Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) civilian employee recently retired after a remarkable career spanning over 42 years of government service.



SCSTC ATRC staff wished Ms. Bonnie Vicks, management assistant to the training and facilities readiness directorate, “Fair Winds and Following Seas” and recognized her accomplishments during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Dec. 15, 2023.



“Forty-two years of dedicated service to our Navy and great nation is truly notable,” said SCSTC ATRC’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Jonathan Schermerhorn. “Ms. Vicks has been a tremendous asset for SCSTC ATRC and employees like her leave a hole in an organization when they depart. Bonnie, thank you for your commitment and taking great care of our Aegis warfighters.”



Vicks began her career for the Department of the U.S. Navy in June 1981 as a clerk typist at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) in Bremerton, Washington. From 1983 to 1995, she worked as a nuclear engineering technician for PSNS’s nuclear engineering department and in February 1995, she was detailed for temporary assignment as a software tester for a Navy shipyard-wide planning tool being developed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. In September 1996, Vicks joined the ATRC team and assumed her current management assistant position.



Mrs. Amanda Blackman, SCSTC ATRC’s director of training and facilities readiness, says Vicks is an indispensable member of the team.



“As the primary assistant and advisor to me, Ms. Vicks performs numerous administrative duties,” she explained. “One of her most significant responsibilities is serving as the primary Government Purchase Card holder facilitating procurement of supplies, equipment, and services support for our large schoolhouse. She also advises division heads and department personnel on office policies and procedures. Furthermore, she conducts editorial reviews, timekeeping for civilians, and tracks important training requirements. Bonnie ensues our team is effective and efficient in our daily operations so that we can provide the fleet and our allies with highly trained surface warfighters to maintain, operate and employ the Aegis weapon system.”



Vicks says she is honored to have worked with such a great team for over 27 years.



“I am truly grateful to work for an organization that cares deeply about our Sailors and civilians,” she said. “Thank you all for your kind words and praises.”



Vicks plans on taking various fitness classes, perfecting her recipe for frittatas and french toast, visiting friends around the country, and relaxing with her fur baby.



“I’ll miss my Aegis family, but I am looking forward to my next adventure.”



For information about the Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC), visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC-ATRC/



Visit SCSTC ATRC on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/AEGISTrainingReadinessCenter/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 10:06 Story ID: 462006 Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dahlgren Civilian Employee Retires After 42 Years of Service, by Kimberly Lansdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.