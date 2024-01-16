SAN DIEGO – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Point Loma, Jan. 10, 2024.



“We successfully carried out multiple missions, even extended through the holiday season,” said Cmdr. Michael Pianetta, Santa Fe’s commanding officer. “We can proudly say our missions were accomplished and everything we did is thanks to the dedicated crew and the training conducted beforehand.”



With a crew of more than 150 personnel, Santa Fe demonstrated professionalism and resiliency while conducting operations in support of national security interests within the Indo-Pacific region and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



During the deployment, the crew made port calls to Guam, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, where they strengthened relationships with key allies and partners.



“The crew did amazing, I’m just happy to be back, and we’re ready to be home with our families,” said Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Mike Lee, Santa Fe’s chief of the boat. “Over the course of our deployment, we had at least 35 Sailors qualified in submarines, and over 100 watch stations qualified.”



As part of a return to homeport tradition, the ceremonial “first kiss” was awarded to Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Jonathan Ryan and his wife.



“I am anxious, I’m nervous, I’m just ready to have him home,” said Ryan’s wife. “I could not have been more ready for this day; we all have waited a very long time.”



Commissioned January 8, 1994, Santa Fe is the second vessel named after the New Mexico capital. The roughly 360-foot ship is manned by approximately 155 Sailors. She is one of four submarines currently assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11) located in Point Loma.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 10:06 Story ID: 462005 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Santa Fe Returns from Indo-Pacific Deployment, by PO1 Tiarra Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.