Remains of World War II Soldier, Richmond, Indiana, native, to be buried in San Diego

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gene F. Walker, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Jan. 26 at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego. Beardsley-Mitchell Funeral Home will perform Graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Richmond, Indiana, Walker was an M4 Sherman Tank commander assigned to Company H, 3rd Battalion, 32nd Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hücheln, Germany, in November 1944, when Walker was killed in action, at age 27, after his tank was hit by an 88-mm anti-tank round. Surviving crew members bailed out of the tank but were unable to remove Walker due to heavy fighting. The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death for him of April 1945.



While studying unresolved American losses in the Hücheln area, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-157 Henri-Chapelle, recovered from one of the burned-out tanks in Hücheln in December 1944, possibly belonged to Walker. The remains, which had been buried in Henri-Chapelle U.S. Military Cemetery in Hombourg, Belgium, were disinterred in August 2021 for laboratory analysis.



Walker was accounted for by the DPAA July 21, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about 2nd Lt. Walker, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3596922/tanker-accounted-for-from-wwii-walker-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Beardsley-Mitchell Funeral Home, (619)-223-8100.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024