Women, Peace and Security in Africa: A Catalyst for Change

VICENZA, Italy – Africa plays host to such diverse terrain from drought-stricken deserts to the highest of the world’s mountains, as well as distinct coastal areas along the Mediterranean and Red Seas, and the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. While the role and treatment of women throughout the continent are just as wide-ranging, recent joint military efforts highlight Africa’s commitment to empowering females.



The pursuit of peace and security throughout Africa is not only a strategic U.S. objective, but one shared by numerous partner nations. This includes a shared commitment to strengthening the role of women to foster stability and resilience.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) works with military leadership, and specifically women in leadership positions, throughout the continent of Africa to address conflict and instability. This is part of an ongoing peacebuilding effort under the umbrella of the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) initiative.



“This initiative acknowledges that sustainable peace requires the full and meaningful participation of women at all levels of decision-making,” said U.S. Army Maj. Teisha B. Barnes, a civil affairs officer with Civil Military Operations (G39, CMO), SETAF-AF.



Barnes emphasized the interconnectedness of security and gender equality, indicating that security is not just about mitigating threats.



“It's about creating conditions for sustainable peace,” Barnes said. “To reach these objectives, we’ve begun to incorporate WPS into all of our training exercises such as African Lion, Justified Accord and Southern Accord."



SETAF-AF’s first exercise of the year, Justified Accord, kicks off Feb. 26, 2024, throughout multiple locations in Kenya and exercise planners confirmed WPS will be a focal point during the staff officer academics portion.



“Kenya is truly a valued partner to the U.S. and incorporating WPS initiatives into the exercise was strongly supported by both nations” said Forrest McKinley, exercises contractor (G7) focused on Justified Accord, SETAF-AF.



Kenya’s National Action Plan on WPS provides a roadmap for integrating gender perspectives into peace and security efforts. This includes ensuring women's participation in conflict prevention, resolution and recovery processes.



These policies permeate throughout the Kenya Defence Forces as well, with numerous women leading soldiers, sailors and aviators in every occupational specialty. Additionally, the same military leadership courses are available to both men and women in all Kenyan branches of the military.



By providing women with access to quality education, the nation is investing in a future where women are equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to peacebuilding efforts.



Barnes highlighted the transformative power of education.



"Recently, we conducted the first ever WPS course held at SETAF-AF, taught by joint staff instructors,” she said. “The goal of the course was to ensure that the gender perspective is included in all planning factors from human resources to civil military considerations."



SETAF-AF is also working with Zambia to build an all-encompassing WPS program in Africa with Zambia as the lead. To accomplish this goal, multinational collaboration is critical, including partnerships with the U.S. military.



In Sept. 2023, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Africa to meet with Djiboutian, Somalian and Kenyan counterparts in support of security agreements, pledging $100 million in support of Kenyan security deployments.



"It is important to note that through all of the WPS initiatives, I also learn more effective ways to include the gender perspective,” said Barnes. “This initiative is fostered through the exchange of concepts across the globe. Every perspective helps to further create a holistic program."



The involvement of the U.S. military in WPS efforts reflects a recognition of the strategic importance of gender-inclusive approaches to regional stability. This collaboration extends beyond traditional security measures, incorporating a broader understanding of security that encompasses social, economic and political dimensions.



In conflict-affected areas, women-led initiatives contribute to community cohesion, conflict resolution and sustainable development.



For instance, at last year’s multinational exercise Justified Accord, female soldiers were involved in all planning and execution of a two-day medical civic action program (MEDCAP). At two separate clinics, female civil affairs officers teamed with Kenyan counterparts to provide healthcare to over 750 patients in hard-to-reach locations.



Although the MEDCAP was not WPS-led, it demonstrates how WPS efforts continue to evolve in Africa, with the commitment to empower women remaining central to building lasting peace.



As collaborative efforts between nations and communities continue, Africa has the potential to become a model for gender-inclusive strategies that not only address immediate security concerns but also pave the way for a more equitable and resilient future.



“This is definitely a win-win partnership,” concluded Barnes. “Yes, we invest time, money and energy. But we learn and gain just as much from our host nation partners."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 12:19 Story ID: 461951 Location: VICENZA, IT Hometown: STUTTGART, BW, DE Hometown: NAIROBI, KE Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women, Peace and Security in Africa: A Catalyst for Change, by SGT Alisha Grezlik and MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.