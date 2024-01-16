I am The 908th: 1st Lt. David Gorham Jr.

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Airlift Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Airlift Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023, 1st Lt. David Gorham Jr., oversees the passenger terminal with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron as the PAX officer in charge. Joining the military in 2009, Gorham felt a strong sense of duty and capability to serve, particularly in the war in Afghanistan. His initial deployment to Afghanistan solidified his decision, and he found the impact he made while there gratifying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Airlift Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023, 1st Lt. David Gorham Jr., oversees the passenger terminal with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron as the PAX officer in charge.



Joining the military in 2009, Gorham felt a strong sense of duty and capability to serve, particularly in the war in Afghanistan. His initial deployment to Afghanistan solidified his decision, and he found the impact he made while there gratifying.



“I just wanted to do my part as an American and fulfill what felt like an obligation to myself,” explained Gorham. “My first deployment was to Afghanistan, and I genuinely felt like I had an impact and instantly knew this was for me.”



Gorham wasn't a stranger to the military. His father, sister, two brothers, and sister’s mother, all served in the U.S. Navy. Despite a family history of U.S. Navy service members, Gorham charted his own path by joining the U.S. Air Force and became the first military member in his family to commission as an officer.



Before commissioning in 2021 as a logistics readiness officer, Gorham was an aircraft maintainer at Moody AFB, Georgia, for the A-10 Thunderbolt II and HH-60G Pave Hawk. In 2017, Gorham joined the 908th as a noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance for electrical and environmental systems.



For the past 12 years, Gorham’s dedication to service has extended to his civilian role as a program manager for a C-130H system program office at Robins AFB, Georgia, as a civil servant.



“I love being in the Reserve because it allows me to be diverse,” said Gorham. “A lot of civilians are in a position to work just their one job, whereas I can work multiple jobs, and then I can get to deploy and do a totally different job. I like the excitement and thrill of new adventures that the Reserve provides. I’m always ready for the unexpected.”



Gorham is as dependable and flexible as they come as he confidently takes on various roles during deployments. In his most recent deployment to Jordan he was the wing installation deployment officer, acting as the hub for personnel, equipment and information coming in and going out of the base. His efforts and readiness for the unexpected earned him an aerospace achievement medal.



“Don't be afraid to make the leap as far as commissioning or joining the Air Force,” said Gorham. “It has been very rewarding to be in the Reserve as far as education, discipline, and aspects I've developed from serving. It builds a stronger character while also knowing you are contributing to the well-being of those around you.”



Gorham exemplifies leadership and professional pride, embodying the qualities that the 908th values and strives to maintain. His current goal is to become an active guard reserve member so that he can serve as a full-time logistics readiness officer.