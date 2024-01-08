New Missions, New Year, New Look: Robins AFB releases new official logo

Courtesy Photo | As Team Robins kicks off the new year, the base released its new official logo on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As Team Robins kicks off the new year, the base released its new official logo on January 17, 2024, which captures the essence of Robins Air Force, Georgia, and its diverse mission set. see less | View Image Page

As Team Robins kicks off the new year, the base released its new official logo on January 17, 2024, which captures the essence of Robins Air Force, Georgia, and its diverse mission set.



As the base entered year three of its mission transformation, it was also an opportunity to revise branded assets to visually convey the base’s mission and purpose.



In December 2021, the Air Force authorized Air Combat Command and the Georgia Air National Guard to begin the divestment of the E-8C Joint STARS fleet. The divestment has made way for the beddown of four new missions at Robins AFB that better align with future Air Force design. The E-8C fleet was fully divested and new missions were activated at Robins AFB during calendar year 2023.



The four new missions include the 728th Battle Management Control Squadron; 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, who oversees the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications mission; 950th Spectrum Warfare Group; and an Advanced Battle Management System Family of Systems. Click here for more information on the new missions.



The logo visually communicates Robins AFB’s legacy and unity, including ties to the local community, through a clean, modern look.



The logo is for official use only. For any questions, contact the 78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office at 78abw.pa.office@us.af.mil.