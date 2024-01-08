Guardians graduate from Fort Carson combatives course

Four U.S. Space Force Guardians with the 8th Combat Training Squadron and 4th Space Operations Squadron, graduated from a one week basic combatives training course held at the Fort Carson Combatives Facility on Dec. 15, 2023.



Space Force Master Sgt. Vincent Spahr, 8th CTS first sergeant, said these combat skills are important as a military member and in everyday life.



“As warfighters we never know what kind of domain we are going to end up fighting in,” Spahr said. “We try to prioritize the space domain, but should something happen in close quarters whether it’s with an enemy combatant or just on the town, these skills can help you control the situation and keep yourself and others safe.”



Space Force Spc. 4 John L’Heureux, 8th CTS wideband military satellite communications instructor, and his fellow Guardians were trained in hand-to-hand combat skills like grappling, clinching, takedowns and submission holds. They trained alongside 15 U.S. Army soldiers which L’Heureux says gave him a better understanding and appreciation for his brothers and sisters in arms.



“I am a trainer in the Space Force, so dealing with people is my whole job,” L’Heureux said. “Getting to experience another branch of the military and how they interact with each other and with me, taught me a lot about how to deal with new people and with my own students. It was a very helpful experience.”



L’Heureux says his favorite part of the course was sparring with his classmates. He was able to gain confidence in his skills and himself by applying the knowledge he was learning in a real and physical way.



The Fort Carson combatives programs are free to all uniformed military members, upon request. For more information visit: https://home.army.mil/carson/units-tenants/4th-infantry-division/ready-company/combatives-program

