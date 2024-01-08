DCMA Northeast standup marks agency’s ongoing realignment

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – DCMA continued its strategic realignment with the establishment of DCMA Northeast during a ceremony at the former DCMA Hartford contract management office Jan. 11.



The Boston; Garden City, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; and Syracuse, New York, CMOs were consolidated and disestablished as part of the ongoing reorganization of the agency.



Eastern Region Commander Navy Capt. Nicola Gathright said DCMA Northeast benefits from bringing together the strengths and experiences of the four offices.



“Although we’re changing the structure of our agency, our commitment to the warfighter remains the same,” she said.



Maintaining the focus on the warfighter must continue to be the guiding principle of the DCMA workforce, said Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello, DCMA director.



“What we do is not easy,” he said. “What you do matters more than they know.”



Masiello said some may feel the disestablishment of the CMOs as a bittersweet moment.



“It may feel like all the years of your work is getting furled up in that flag. But that’s not true,” he said. “Years of your work went overseas to our warfighters. Change is a normal part of life. I have a lot of confidence that the people who are leading the transition are doing this in the right way.”



Navy Capt. La-Hesh Graham, commander of the newly established DCMA Northeast office, said he looked forward to working alongside the exceptional workforce and leaders he inherited from the disestablished offices.



“Thank you for you unwavering commitment to excellence. It sets the standard for DCMA Northeast,” Graham said. “Here’s to a future of innovation.”



DCMA’s reorganization is guided by Vision 2026, an aggressive plan to build an organizational structure that matches the agency’s specialized skills with the specialized needs of DCMA’s customers across product aligned and geographic offices.



Vision 2026 includes a hybrid of geographic and product aligned offices.



DCMA’s regional structure at the start of 2023 maintained five assets (West, Central, East, AIMO, Special Programs) with about 45 subordinate contract management office’s total. When fully realized, Vision 2026 will consolidate these offices to as few as eight geographic offices and seven product offices.



Two geographic consolidations have already occurred.



DCMA Southern California was established in April 2023, a consolidation of offices in Carson, California; Los Angeles; San Diego; Raytheon Los Angeles; and Santa Ana, California.



DCMA Southeast was established in June 2023 and was a consolidation of offices in Atlanta; Orlando, Florida; Hampton, Virginia; and St. Petersburg, Florida.

