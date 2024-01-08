Corps seeks public comments on a flood risk management project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on its draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for a flood risk management project in the city of Arcadia, Wisconsin.



The proposed project is located in Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, approximately 130 miles southeast of St. Paul, Minnesota.



The project will help reduce the risk of damages, injury, and death due to flooding in the city of Arcadia. Engineering and design modifications will optimize the function and constructability of the project.



The draft EA can be viewed at https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/. Questions on the project or comments can be directed to Clayton Tallman at 651-290-5030 or at clayton.e.tallman@usace.army.mil. Please address all formal written correspondence on this project to District Engineer, St. Paul District, ATTN: Project Management, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500,

St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.

