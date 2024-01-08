NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Multi-Discipline Design, Engineering Services (Large Projects), primarily in Hampton Roads

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Clark Nexsen-Michael Baker JV, Charlotte, North Carolina a $95 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer (A-E) and multi-discipline services in support of large projects, primarily in Hampton Roads (Virginia).



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of early January 2029.



Task Order N4008524F4480 was also awarded concurrently at nearly $1.3 million for the preliminary design authority for P-127 Ammunition Supply Point, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Fiscal year (FY) 2026 military construction (MILCON) (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of nearly $1.3 million were obligated on this task order and won’t expire at the end of the current FY.



Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy), and MILCON funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with eight proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N4008524D2500).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:28 Story ID: 461872 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Multi-Discipline Design, Engineering Services (Large Projects), primarily in Hampton Roads, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.