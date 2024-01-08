Integrated Battle Problem 23.2 Concludes as Unmanned Surface Vessels Return to Homeport

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 23.2, the third multi-domain unmanned capabilities exercise under U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Experimentation Plan, concluded as unmanned surface vessels (USVs) operated by Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One (USVDIV-1) returned to Naval Base Ventura County Jan. 15, 2024.



The exercise, which began Aug. 7, 2023, off the coast of Southern California, employed four USV prototypes from various developmental sources to test, develop, and evaluate unmanned concepts of operations to implement into future fleet operations. The USVs–Mariner, Ranger, Seahawk, and Sea Hunter–traveled a combined 46,651 nautical miles, navigated primarily by autonomous systems, while visiting ports in Japan and Australia during the Western Pacific employment.



“Through analysis, simulation, prototyping, and demonstration, exercises like IBP 23.2 advance manned-unmanned teaming to support traditional capabilities in the Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet. “As we continue employing these capabilities, our Sailors will gain confidence and skill operating alongside unmanned platforms that more seamlessly integrate across the force to enhance decision speed and lethality.”



During IBP 23.2, the USVs and personnel from USVDIV-1 integrated with the Japan Maritime-Self Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, Carrier Strike Group 1, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and several independently deployed surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Notable exercises that USVDIV-1 participated in during IBP 23.2 include the Navy and Marine Corps’ Large Scale Exercise in August 2023 and the Royal Australian Navy’s Exercise Autonomous Warrior in November 2023.



“To think that two years ago USVDIV-1 didn’t exist as a command demonstrates the Navy’s ability to rapidly develop and implement advanced capabilities to meet pacing challenges,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jeremiah Daley, commanding officer of USVDIV-1. “As USVDIV-1 continues to support USV experimentation and develop Sailors to support this capability, we will continue to advance the growth and implementation of these new platforms.”



USVDIV-1’s mission is to test, evaluate and operate in support of integrating USVs into fleet operations and provide recommendations to Navy leadership on the development of unmanned systems.



For more information about IBP 23.2, please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/IBP.

