Navy Closure Task Force (NCTF-RH) Begins Initial Operations

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) completed its establishment phase and starts a formal transition with Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) beginning this week.



NCTF-RH Commander, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, and Deputy Commander, Rear Adm. Marc Williams, declared the new command as able to take on initial operations and planning responsibilities focused on various aspects of the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). The primary initiatives of the NCTF-RH are transition with JTF-RH, the removal of 4,000 gallons of residual fuel described as Navy responsibility in Defueling Supplement 3, removing sludge from and cleaning the tanks, removing approximately 10 miles of pipeline, and remediating the natural environment of the Red Hill site.



"It is a distinct privilege to be a part of Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill," said Barnett. "We are already building on the outstanding work done by the Joint Task Force and other organizations and community members. I look forward to continuing to build capacity within the task force to safely and efficiently close the Red Hill facility over the coming years.”



NCTF-RH is working closely with JTF-RH to take over the Red Hill mission.



Both commands, JTF-RH and NCTF-RH, will host a Facebook Live session (www.facebook.com/NavyRegionHawaii) on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. Rear Adm. Marc Williams will cohost the event with JTF-RH Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Michelle Link to discuss the new command and take any questions the public may have regarding residual fuel defueling, transition between JTF-RH and NCTF-RH, closure efforts, and the upcoming open house.



In addition to overseeing the complete closure of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH is also responsible for long-term environmental remediation efforts in partnership with Federal and State Regulators and key community stakeholders.



NCTF-RH is expected to attain full operational capability (FOC) in late March 2024, when it will assume responsibility for all things related to closing the Red Hill facility.



