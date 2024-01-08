Thomasville Native Selected as Camp David’s Junior Sailor of the Year

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT – Yeoman 2nd Class Faith Sallee, from Thomasville, North Carolina, was announced as Naval Support Facility Thurmont’s Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY) at the Presidential Retreat Camp David, Nov. 17.



Sallee is part of NSF Thurmont’s administrative team, where she helps recruit new staff members and ensures the efficiency of all administrative work. Her exceptional performance, technical skills, and professional development ultimately led to her selection as JSOY from a group of highly-competitive petty officers.



“I pride myself in helping service members in any way I can, and that’s what I do here at camp” said Sallee. “I was honored and humbled to be selected. It shows my hard work is being seen.”



Being stationed at NSF Thurmont for over 2 years, Sallee said this has been one of her favorite assignments from throughout her naval career.



“I appreciate the uniqueness of this duty station,” said Sallee. “Being able to provide the President, First Family, and staff an experience away from the metropolitan area is something not a lot of people will do in their lifetime. The location is great too, but very cold in the winter.”



Following the announcement of her selection as JSOY and release of the cycle 260 petty officer advancement results, Sallee learned she will be advanced to the rank of petty officer first class. She will wear her new rank in December after being recognized at a ceremony on board the Presidential Retreat.



“I’m truly grateful for being selected and for serving at such a special place,” said Sallee. “Being from a small town in North Carolina, if you would have told me years ago I’d be working here, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

