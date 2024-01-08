Town of Prescott Valley becomes latest Army PaYS partner

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. – The Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program held a partnership signing agreement between the U.S. Army and the Town of Prescott Valley, Jan. 11, Civic Center, here.



The agreement between Prescott Valley and PaYS is part of a program designed to prepare, train, and connect Soldiers to future employers.



The PaYS program ensures Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview with a PaYS partner of their choice after completing their Army Reserve training or first term of active-duty service. The program provides employers with a pool of highly skilled, motivated and professional candidates from which they can fill their personnel needs.



The partnership with Prescott Valley is a vital step forward in providing the local job market with qualified workers, which gives back to the community, said Lt. Col. Tammy Bogart, commander, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion.



“We are proud to be associated with the Town of Prescott, who will now have access to some of the finest young Americans this nation has to offer and keep them a part of the local community workforce,” Bogart said. “The Town of Prescott Valley can be proud of the fact they are directly helping young men and women who are willing to sacrifice their lives to protect America's freedom.”



The company can choose from a range of varied job seekers, who represent the diverse nature of the U.S. Army and society, Bogart said.



“The Army seeks qualified resilient and fit people of character who represent the diversity of America- this is the pool of potential employees the Town of Prescott will now have access to,” Bogart continued. “These are candidates who have established a positive work ethic, have values, have entry to mid-level leadership skills, and have honorably served or are serving their country.”



Bogart said the standards for military service are higher than ever, making the job candidates among a select group of individuals.



“Most people are not aware, but the standards for military service are high. More than 70 percent of today’s youth do not qualify for military service,” she added. “Many are also unaware of the many educational opportunities available in the Army, including the Montgomery GI Bill, Post 9/11 GI Bill and Army College Fund, not to mention monetary enlistment incentives up to $50,000.”



“We value our Pays partners and are proud to be able to supply Prescott Valley with qualified and talented young Soldiers, who will undoubtedly be a major asset. We look forward to a long and profitable partnership,” Bogart concluded.



Also speaking was Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta, who said the company is excited to be partnered with the U.S. Army, whose core values are closely aligned with those of the town.



“I am proud that the Town of Prescott Valley is embracing our returning Soldiers and providing them with the opportunities they deserve,” Palguta said. “This program offers an unparalleled opportunity to gain valuable experience, receive advanced training, and chart a career path with the Town of Prescott Valley.”



Through their development and enrichment as Town of Prescott Valley employees, these workers can spread this initiative throughout their communities and anyone they touch along the way, Palguta added.



“The Pays program stands as a beacon of hope, offering a clear pathway for our youth and veterans to a bright and prosperous future,” Palguta concluded.

