Col. Sebesta assumes command of the 910th Ops Group

Col. Michael Maloney, commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, and Col. John Sebesta, incoming commander of the 910th Operations Group, listen to the historical significance of the guidon during Sebesta's assumption of command ceremony on Jan. 6, 2024, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The OG provides aircraft, aircrews, support personnel, equipment and supplies for combat forces within an area of responsibility, as directed, and conducts aerial spray missions in response to Department of Defense taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Juliet Louden)

Col. John Sebesta took command of the 910th Operations Group on Jan. 6, 2024, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.



Col. Michael Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander, officiated the ceremony.



“This 910th OG is one of the top-tier units in the major leagues,” said Maloney. “We have a national asset that is called upon in good times and bad, and it is not an easy task. It took me a while to find the exact perfect person, and he is sitting to my left.”



Sebesta, having over 10 years’ experience with the 4th Air Force, sought out leadership opportunities in other areas, and the positive environment he had heard about YARS, made here his new home.



“The working relationship between ops and maintenance, the leadership in place and the accolades from all over the Air Force, and the fact I have never heard anyone saying, ‘I want to leave,’ made it an easy decision,” said Sebesta.



With YARS being selected as the new home C-130J models, the 910th OG will play a crucial role in the conversion.



“This is a no-fail mission and we are moving from the old C-130H to the new C-130J,” said Maloney. “There will be challenges at the exact same time that somebody of John’s caliber needs to tackle.”



Sebesta, a veteran of unit airframe transitions, is excited to work with people during this time of historic change at YARS.



“I have been through a couple of aircraft transitions and each had unique issues,” said Sebesta. “My small part is to use that knowledge to help guide us and weather the challenges of this monumental process and to watch the awesome Airmen of this group, and ultimately the wing, succeed like I know they will.”