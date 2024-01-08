Cherry Point Corpsman Awarded

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Colin Zuelzke, center left, and Hospital Corpsman Yuri...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Colin Zuelzke, center left, and Hospital Corpsman Yuri Martinez, center right, both received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Thursday, January 11. Zuelzke, served aboard the clinic in Patient Centered Medical Home and Martinez Hernandez in Preventative Medicine. see less | View Image Page

Two Corpsmen serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received awards for their service to patients and fellow staff.



Hospital Corpsman Third Class Colin Zuelzke and Hospital Corpsman Yuri Martinez both received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Thursday, January 11. Zuelzke, served aboard the clinic in Patient Centered Medical Home and Martinez Hernandez in Preventative Medicine.