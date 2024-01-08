Cherry Point Corpsman Awarded

Two Corpsmen serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received awards for their service to patients and fellow staff.
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Colin Zuelzke and Hospital Corpsman Yuri Martinez both received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Thursday, January 11. Zuelzke, served aboard the clinic in Patient Centered Medical Home and Martinez Hernandez in Preventative Medicine.
