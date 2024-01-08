Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Corpsman Awarded

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Two Corpsmen serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received awards for their service to patients and fellow staff.

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Colin Zuelzke and Hospital Corpsman Yuri Martinez both received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Thursday, January 11. Zuelzke, served aboard the clinic in Patient Centered Medical Home and Martinez Hernandez in Preventative Medicine.

