Cherry Point Clinic Honors Life, Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | A Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point reads a portion of the “I...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | A Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point reads a portion of the “I Have a Dream” speech during a special observance held Thursday, January 11 celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. see less | View Image Page

Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., on Thursday, January 11.



Member of the Clinic’s Diversity Committee read portions of King’s “I Have a Dream Speech” to the assembled staff during the special observance.