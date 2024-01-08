Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors Life, Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., on Thursday, January 11.

    Member of the Clinic’s Diversity Committee read portions of King’s “I Have a Dream Speech” to the assembled staff during the special observance.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024
    Story ID: 461741
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
