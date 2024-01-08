Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., on Thursday, January 11.
Member of the Clinic’s Diversity Committee read portions of King’s “I Have a Dream Speech” to the assembled staff during the special observance.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 09:49
|Story ID:
|461741
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Honors Life, Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
