Senior Enlisted Navy Leaders Take Deep Dive into Issues Facing Surface Force at 36th Annual SNA National Symposium

Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Larry Lynch kicked off the discussion, saying, “Sailor development and readiness are at the forefront of our success as an organization. When confronted with the shifting landscape of talent acquisition and retention, attracting and retaining the best and brightest Sailors in an increasingly competitive talent market requires continued innovation.



” Among a crowd ranging from junior enlisted to senior flag officers, including retired veterans who also dealt with similar issues during their military careers, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Fleet Master Chief John Perryman said they’ve mapped, from E1 to E9, exactly what knowledge, skills and abilities a Sailor will need throughout his or her entire career.



“There’s a bunch of stuff we ask Sailors to do every single day that we never train them on, and we don’t give them the job aids to do it,” said Perryman. “We’re in the process of building job aids like [training videos] for infrequently performed things and things you’ve maybe never seen before.” The panel then shifted focus to issues surrounding Sailor readiness.



Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Force Master Chief Patrickpaul Mangaran emphasized that quality health care is critical to facilitating the warfighting capability of each Sailor.



“The most important warfighting system the Navy has is the human system,” said Mangaran. Multiple panelists stated that command support in allowing Sailors to attend soon-to-be mandatory ELD courses directly correlates to a reduction in unplanned losses and a reduction in destructive behavior.



“The Chiefs take 6 weeks every year to do initiation, but we can’t find time to do a couple of ELD classes?” asked Perryman. “We must get as serious about ELD as we are about Chief season.”



USNCC tailors its course material to fit the operational Sailor’s needs.



“USNCC has been designed to fit the mold of the operational Sailor,” said U.S. Naval Community College Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado. “We understand that Sailors have got to be Sailors first and that education is that other part that allows them to perform effectively and efficiently.”



There are currently more than 3,000 students enrolled in USNCC. The college aims to have 6,000 – 10,000 students enrolled by the year 2026 and up to 25,000 by the year 2028, according to Rosado.



On toxic leadership, Perryman and Lynch stated that the Navy is taking steps to fortify its commanding officer and executive officer selection process with tools to identify the best leaders and filter out those who aren’t fit for the job. At Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, this pilot program is called Leadership Assessment Program, Surface (LAP-S).



“They sit down with an operational psychologist and go through an interview process followed by a board,” said Lynch. “It’s very eye-opening, as you can see the character of the future leader. You can see how genuine they are or how genuine they aren’t.”



In the future, LAP-S may include personnel considered for senior enlisted leadership roles as well. Mangaran wrapped up the discussion with the following words of encouragement:



“Stay motivated, stay hydrated, and change your socks!” The panel included the following members:



-Force Master Chief Larry Lynch, Force Master Chief, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (moderator)



-Force Master Chief Jon Lonsdale, Force Master Chief, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet (moderator)



-Fleet Master Chief John Perryman, Fleet Master Chief, U.S. Fleet Forces Command



-Force Master Chief Patrickpaul Mangaran, Force Master Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery



-Command Master Chief Toby Ruiz, Command Master Chief, Navy Leadership and Ethics Command



-Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado, Command Master Chief, U.S. Naval Community College



-Command Master Chief Lateef Compton, Command Master Chief, Director of Warfighter Development



-Master Chief Religious Program Specialist Peter Butucel, Chief of Chaplains Senior Enlisted Leader



For more news from the Naval Surface Force, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 15:45 Story ID: 461703 Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Enlisted Navy Leaders Take Deep Dive into Issues Facing Surface Force at 36th Annual SNA National Symposium, by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.