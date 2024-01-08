Africano Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Intelligence Specialist Recruit Ethan Africano, Division 007, graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) on Jan. 4.

Africano, from Anaheim Hills, California, said he enlisted to get a better grasp of world events.

“I joined the Navy to gain a better understanding of what is going on in the world,” said Africano. “I wanted to better myself personally and professionally, and make sacrifices for other people’s freedom, the same way that my family and ancestors made sacrifices for my freedom.”

Africano, 23, graduated from Canyon High School and attended Santiago Canyon College.

“I taught girls gymnastics, boys parkour, and simultaneously taught and practiced karate. I was a purple belt and I won my first and only karate competition in the sparring category,” said Africano.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Africano is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.

Africano said the award sets expectations for his naval career.

“I have always wanted to be the best in everything that I do, so I was not too surprised when I found out that I am the number one recruit in my training division,” said Africano. “I feel as if I have honored my family, and I am very proud of my achievements. Having received this award has given me confidence and affirms my ideals moving forward to be the best I can when I’m at “A” School.

Africano’s Recruit Division Commanders (RDC) are Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Chance Vaughan, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Randall Truitt, and Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Mario Reynoso Ramos and they guided him through the 10-week process.

“My first RDC, BM1 Vaughan, motivated me greatly through my boot camp experience. He not only taught me to be the best RCPO (Recruit Chief Petty Officer) in my training group but the best recruit as well,” said Africano. “His attention to detail is second to none, and he showed me how to be an upstanding Sailor with exceptional military bearing.”

Africano also said his family helped pushed him to success.

“I was also motivated by my parents, Leslie Jennings and Timothy Africano, by their loving words during our phone calls and during my childhood. I have always felt the need to prove myself in their name,” he said.

Africano said his biggest challenge was in the beginning of training as his division tried to come together as a team.

“The biggest challenge for me in boot camp was to not get frustrated while finding synergy amongst the various diverse backgrounds of individuals,” said Africano. “Everyone has unique ideals, and everyone wants to be heard so finding a common ground was difficult. However, my division and I learned to put our differences aside and rise to the occasion.”

Africano will go to Intelligence Specialist “A” School after boot camp. The school will teach how to assist in every phase of the planning, collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of intelligence in support of all warfare domains, both ashore and afloat; prepare and present intelligence products; provide input to and receive data from organic and non-organic sources; maintain files, libraries, and databases.

Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 14:49 Story ID: 461696 Location: IL, US Hometown: ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Africano Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by Susan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.