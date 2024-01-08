Walter Reed’s New DEI Director Embraces MLK’s Public Service Call to Action

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s public service call to action resonates more than 60...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s public service call to action resonates more than 60 years after delivering his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington, a civil rights campaign to extend the American dream to everyone. Graphic Credit: U.S. Air Force. see less | View Image Page

By James A. Black

WRNMMC – Office of Command Communications



Remember, Celebrate, and Act



When you meet Ronald D. Madison, the new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) director at Walter Reed, you sense that he is a man on a mission – keeping Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s aspirations alive for those seeking greater access to the American dream.



Madison arrived at Walter Reed just a few months after the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, a continuation of a civil rights campaign seeking to end racial, economic, voting, and housing discrimination. In 1963, King’s “I Have a Dream” speech galvanized Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 – all of which profoundly impacted the landscape for minorities and marginalized communities.



“Dr. King has been known for many thought-provoking speeches and statements, but the one that resonates with me is one that he made about division,” explained Madison, recalling MLK’s observation that the most “segregated hour” in America is 11 a.m. on Sundays.



From Fort Belvoir to Walter Reed: Public Service Is a Common Thread



Madison previously served as a Military Equal Opportunity Program manager at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Before assuming that role, he was asked to investigate a complaint alleging harassment and discrimination, a complex case that sowed division within the ranks. It was a transforming experience for Madison, improving his understanding of how alleged misconduct affects individuals and morale within a unit. Following the investigation, Madison became more involved as a DEI manager - seeking to foster community by bringing people together.



“When we have at the table people from various cultures, experiences, socio-economic groups, we truly get a diverse [cross-section] of thought, which should be incorporated into how we make [decisions],” emphasized Madison.



Madison embraces an ethos that adheres to the belief that America is at its best when we look like, think like, and socialize like the nation we serve. That ethos was embraced by President Harry S. Truman when he signed Executive Order 9981: Desegregation of the Armed Forces (1948). That landmark order desegregated the U.S. military, paving the way for African Americans, Indigenous people, Asians, and other communities to participate more fully in the armed services.



Many civil rights advocates believe the U.S. military values DEI more than the private sector does in today’s climate.



“The [Department of Defense] has always led the way in advancing social issues, such as integrating the military, allowing women to serve in combat units, allowing [undocumented] Dreamers to serve, and doing away with the don’t ask don’t tell policy preventing openly gay Soldiers to serve,” explained Madison.



When Truman signed Executive Order 9981, the nation’s 33rd president may never have imagined that African Americans would serve at the highest levels – such as Lloyd J. Austin, the 28th Secretary of Defense, and U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Madison vividly recalls the night Barack Obama was elected as the 44th president of the United States. This historic achievement restored hope in the hearts and minds of many Americans who never quite believed that a person of color might be elected to the nation’s highest office.



The Flagship of Military Medicine



“Walter Reed is truly leading the way in DEI, and it is doing so by first realizing that to truly maximize the potential of its employees and improve the patient experience, that dedicated DEI program with a full-time project lead is what is needed,” shared Madison, who appreciates an opportunity to make his mark at the world’s most renowned military hospital.



Madison believes his diverse experience as a program manager and a human capital lead has prepared him well to be successful at Walter Reed. “My various leadership roles have afforded me many opportunities to learn and be involved in assessing the needs of a team,” said Madison – who relies on trust and transparency to effect positive change.



Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council



With his arrival at Walter Reed, Madison has embarked on a listening tour, meeting with various stakeholders to solicit ideas and extending an open invitation for them to engage him in dialogue to promote goodwill and positive results within the command.



That’s why Madison co-chairs a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, which meets monthly to develop ideas and refine new plans of action consistent with the ethos and values of the Department of Defense in creating a workforce that resembles the best of the United States.



“The face of the nation is changing, and we need to ensure that we have an environment and climate that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion so that we gain value from all team members,” emphasized Madison, confident that he can contribute to Walter Reed’s mission and success.