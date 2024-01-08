Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Leesburg, Florida

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Franklin P. Hall, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Jan. 21 at Lone Oak Cemetery, Leesburg, Florida. Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, Florida, will perform Graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Leesburg, Hall was a left waist gunner assigned to the 66th Bombardment Squadron, 44th Bombardment Group (Heavy) in the European Theater. He was serving aboard a B-24D Liberator Queen Marlene Jan. 21, 1944, when he was killed in action, at age 21, after the plane was attacked by German air forces near Équennes-Éramecourt, France.



Hall was declared non-recoverable March 1, 1951, after search and recovery efforts following the war were unsuccessful.



Years later, historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, conducting on-going research into Soldiers missing from combat around Équennes-Éramecourt, found that remains designated X-393 St. Andre, buried in Normandy American Cemetery, could be associated with Hall. The remains were disinterred for laboratory analysis in 2018.



Hall was accounted for by the DPAA July 13, 2023, after his remains were identified using anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Ardennes American Cemetery, Neupre, Belgium, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Hall, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3598456/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-hall-f/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Beyers Funeral Home, (352) 753-4444.



