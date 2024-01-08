Holiday assistance program helps local communities

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Kendall Hocketta, the supply sergeant from Co. B, Allied Forces South...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Kendall Hocketta, the supply sergeant from Co. B, Allied Forces South Battalion, shows his donations to the Gift A Star program. The Gift a Star program provides assistance and support to individuals in need, particularly during the holiday season. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Soldiers and family members assigned to HHC Allied Forces South Battalion participated in the Gift A Star program during the holiday season to help local children and their families.



The Soldiers worked together with U.S. service members assigned to Allied Joint Force Command Naples to support the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart in Naples, who provide assistance to about 60-70 children daily, as well as their families in the Gricignano, Italy area.



The Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart is a Roman Catholic religious congregation of women who serve in healthcare, education, and ministry to the poor.



“The primary objective of the Gift a Star program was to provide assistance and support to individuals in need, particularly during the holiday season,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Magalii Tuiuli, a supply sergeant with HHC who organized her unit’s participation. “I firmly believe that everyone deserves a reason to smile, and the Gift a Star program presents an excellent opportunity to accomplish just that.”



“Given the ongoing global challenges, extending a helping hand, and promoting positivity is always the most commendable course of action,” she said.



The donated items included clothing, school supplies, footwear, kitchenware, blankets, baby items, toiletries, as well as the traditional gift of children’s toys during the holiday season.



Tuiuli said she organized her unit’s participation in the program because she is dedicated to providing assistance to those who need it.

“Initiatives such as this one are beneficial for the unit because they bring about positive changes in the lives of others, bolster our reputation, foster trust, and cultivate a positive image within the community,” said Tuiuli. “But the real significance of the program is that it brings happiness, solace, and a renewed sense of optimism to the recipients.”



“Giving and receiving conveys a profound sense of worth, care, and community, reminding us that we are not alone, and that the well-being of the community as a whole should be one of our top priorities,” said Tuiuli.