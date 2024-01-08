908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2023

The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the fourth quarter of 2023, following a board held Sunday Jan. 7, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Desiree Pope, 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson, 908th Force Support Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Earl Dickerson, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. Michael McDuffie, Wing Staff
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Ms. Kathryn Wasson, 908th Maintenance Group
Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Jason Towery, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
