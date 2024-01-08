Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2023

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the fourth quarter of 2023, following a board held Sunday Jan. 7, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Desiree Pope, 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson, 908th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Earl Dickerson, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. Michael McDuffie, Wing Staff

    Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Ms. Kathryn Wasson, 908th Maintenance Group

    Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Jason Towery, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

