SWOBOSS Highlights The Fight, The Force, The Future at 2024 Surface Navy Association National Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va.— Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, emphasized warfighting effectiveness during his keynote remarks at the 36th Annual Surface Navy Association (SNA) National Symposium in Arlington, Va., Jan. 9.



McLane outlined his vision for the Surface Force centered on progressing the Competitive Edge strategy and achieving the North Star goal of 75 mission capable ships on any given day that are sufficiently manned, trained, and ready for the fight.



“My vision for the Surface Force is one of 75 warships ready to fight, operated by courageous, well-trained, and sufficiently manned crews to achieve the Navy’s mission in peace and war,” said McLane. “It is an agile, lethal, distributed, and persistent force that gets ready quickly and stays ready through continuous improvement. This year’s theme—The Fight, The Force, The Future—captures this vision.”



The North Star goal of 75 mission capable ships is enabling Surface Warfare leaders to better understand and quantify the readiness of the Surface Force. The establishment of the Surface Readiness Groups (SURFGRUs) will play an integral role for achieving and sustaining 75 mission capable ships.



McLane thanked industry partners and NAVSEA for their teamwork in achieving readiness during dry-docking maintenance periods and encouraged the broader Surface enterprise to redouble efforts and work together to reduce days of maintenance delays.



McLane also discussed the implementation of the new Afloat Team Training Accelerated Certification (ATTAC), which gives warships ten uninterrupted weeks of Basic Phase training, including five to seven weeks underway. He acknowledged the success of Warfare Tactics Instructors in enhancing combat performance at sea.



“We are nine years into Warfare Tactics Instructor production by the Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC). I can say with confidence it is the best program we’ve ever started for our officers and warfighters,” said McLane. “Our WTIs at SMWDC, in the program offices, and in the fleet are improving our tactics, techniques, and procedures every day—getting ready and staying ready through continuous improvement!”



Further emphasizing “The Fight, The Force, The Future,” McLane reinforced that amphibious ships crewed by the Navy-Marine Corps team fulfill the Competitive Edge strategy.



“Day in and day out, we work with our closest partner, the United States Marine Corps, supporting them as they implement Force Design 2030, expand Littoral Operations in contested environments, and enhance the amphibious force readiness needed for crisis response and conventional deterrence around the world,” said McLane. “In conjunction with this imperative, for the first time, we sent six Littoral Combat Ships armed with Naval Strike Missiles west of the International Date Line. These ships are yielding considerable operational dividends. Dividends earned from the execution of our Competitive Edge strategy.”



The Competitive Edge Strategy details five broad lines of effort, assigning accountability, responsibility, and leadership roles while providing action items with prescribed timelines. Those lines of effort are:

- Develop the Leader, Warrior, Mariner, and Manager

- Produce More, Ready Ships

- Achieve Excellence in Fleet Introduction

- Create Clear and Innovative Operational Concepts

- Establish Infrastructure for the Future Force



These efforts point toward the North Star goal of 75 mission capable ships while illuminating future needs for DDG(X). The future of the Surface Navy includes rapid Flight III production, high-power directed energy weapons, and a continued press on unmanned programs.



“Today, the fight in is the Red Sea. Tomorrow, we may be asked for prompt and sustained combat operations in other parts of the world,” McLane concluded. “It’s imperative our force is ready and stays ready. This requirement demands every member of our Surface Force team—uniformed, civilian, or in private industry - to work together to innovate, improve, and adapt for overall mission success.”



SNA was incorporated in 1985 to promote greater coordination and communication among the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in naval surface warfare and to support the activities of surface naval forces. SNA is dedicated to recognizing the continuing contributions of the United States Navy and Coast Guard’s surface forces. It showcases professional excellence within the surface naval forces, deals with the challenges faced by surface naval forces, nurtures communication among military, academic, and business communities, enhances and preserves the heritage of surface naval forces, and provides forums on professional matters affecting the surface naval forces.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



