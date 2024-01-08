“We Have The Mission” 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Transfer of Authority for CJTF-OIR

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (82nd CAB), 82nd Airborne Division, of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, executed a Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony with the outgoing 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), headquartered in the Mississippi Army National Guard, on January 8, 2024, in support of Combined Joined Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR). The task force also supports Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), and Operation New Normal in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



The 82nd CAB, deployed as Task Force Pegasus, is part of a regular rotation of forces and is the first active-duty unit to assume the rotation in over a decade. About 1,600 troops, 80 different aircraft, and ground equipment began mobilizing in the fall of 2023. Task Force Pegasus is tasked with conducting operations supporting the CJTF-OIR mission to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in the region until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas, to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.



“Today, we accept the responsibility for all Army conventional rotary wing and fixed wing operations throughout this CJOA (Combined Joint Operations Area),” said Col. Khirsten T. Schwenn, task force and 82nd CAB commander. “Our Brigade will continue to defend, protect, and execute combat, combat support, crisis response, and partner building in support of CJTF-OIR and OSS missions.”



More than 1,800 flight hours, three major Brigade-focused collective training exercises, and eight gunneries were executed in the train up to deploy to the CENTCOM AOR. In a previous statement, Col. Schwenn said, “We are ready to assume the mission from the 185th ECAB and continue to strengthen our security cooperation with partnered forces. Our Soldiers and Aviators have been training hard and are ready to reinforce our enduring commitment to the security and territorial defense of our regional partners.”



Commander of CJTF-OIR, Maj. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, spoke to the readiness and adaptability of the 82nd CAB during the transfer of authority, stating, “The 82nd (has) come here ready to do the mission. No doubt it will be different from what you trained for. It will be dynamically changing in front of your eyes. . . you are ready, you are going to win.”



During the official transfer of authority ceremony, the 185th ECAB cased their colors to symbolize their movement back to their home station. At the same time, the 82nd CAB uncased their colors, symbolizing the assumption of responsibility for all Task Force Pegasus tasks and that “We have the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 07:42 Story ID: 461565 Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “We Have The Mission” 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Transfer of Authority for CJTF-OIR, by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.