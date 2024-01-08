FASTCENT welcomes new personnel, increases response capability

Photo By Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald | OMAN (February 24, 2023) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald | OMAN (February 24, 2023) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) practice clearing occupied spaces during an embassy reinforcement drill as part of exercise Invincible Sentry 23 in Oman Feb. 24. IS23 is a recurring exercise held with different partner nations each year within U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility to evaluate the readiness and capabilities of U.S. and Omani forces responding to a regional emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 13, 2023) Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) increased operational capability with the arrival of an additional platoon-sized element Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain on Dec. 2.



The newly assigned element allows NAVCENT the enhanced flexibility to respond to regional requests, which may call for a dedicated Marine Corps rapid response expeditionary force that is tailored to meet a spectrum of contingency operations.



“The additional platoon of specially trained Marines from the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment FASTCENT enhances our rapid-response capabilities, enhances operational prowess, and ensures heightened readiness. This adds additional capabilities that can be utilized across the CENTCOM area of operations," said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen Matthew Reid, Commanding General of Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.



U.S. Marines assigned to FASTCENT serve on rotational deployments based out of NSA Bahrain, standing ready to provide rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to protect vital naval and national assets and conduct other limited duration contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



The additional troops were previously assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR), based out of Yorktown, Virginia. MCSFR trains and equips the Marines to support combatant commanders and Naval commanders as directed.



After the onboarding of the new personnel, the Marines practiced the specific procedures for quickly responding to regional crises and contingencies.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Charles Crandell, the company commander of FASTCENT, added that the drills ensure the platoon embodies the FAST motto of “Anytime, anyplace.”



