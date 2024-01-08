Destroyer Squadron ONE Holds Change of Command

MANILA, PHILIPPINES -- Capt. Craig Trent relieved Capt. Thomas Chekouras as Commander, Destroyer Squadron (CSD) 1, during a change of command ceremony aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan 8.



Chekouras successfully completed his tour as CSD-1 commodore, which included overseeing the successful deployments of five guided-missile destroyers to the 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations.



“This will be my third command and all I can say is this has been the best job by far, I really mean that,” said Chekouras. “Thank you Team Blue Ribbon [referring to the CSD-1 crew] for your tireless efforts and perseverance.”



During Chekouras’ two plus years in command, the Sailors of CDS-1 participated in multiple high-level, multi-national exercises with allied and partner nations including Japan, Philippines and the Republic of Korea, and has been underway on its current deployment in the Indo-Pacific region for the past three months.



“Thank you for having my back and allowing me to be a better commodore,” said Chekouras to his relief, Trent. “I have no doubt you will continue to keep Team Blue Ribbon at the top of their game.”



Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, presided over the ceremony.



“Capt. Chekouras’s tenure as commodore of the most ready destroyer squadron in the fleet is a reflection of his leadership and a culture of the perseverance required for mission excellence,” said Sardiello. “It’s no easy task to command a squadron of ships, and Tom [Chekouras] executed this role well. He ensured his team was equipped with the knowledge and tools to carry out the mission.”



Chekouras was awarded the Legion of Merit for his accomplishments and will report to Amphibious Squadron SEVEN in San Diego, California. Following the reading of orders, Trent officially relieved Chekouras as the commodore of CDS-1.



“You have shown yourself to be an accomplished naval officer. You are an experienced professional mariner and the Navy has recognized you as a steadfast leader,” said Sardiello of Trent. “The lessons learned aboard destroyers and aircraft carriers, at the Joint Staff, and Command of the USS Porter will serve you well as you take on the major command role.”



A time-honored naval tradition, the change of command ceremony allows the crew of the ships assigned to CDS-1 to formally acknowledge the passing of command from the current commander to the next.



“Tom – it has been a great honor to serve as your Deputy,” said Trent to Chekouras. “I sincerely appreciate the countless hours, tireless efforts, and unwavering dedication you poured into leading this squadron.”



Trent takes command of CDS-1 after serving as deputy commodore for the destroyer squadron. He previously served as the Commanding Officer of USS Porter (DDG 78), as well as Branch Head of Surface Nuclear Officer Programs and Placement (PERS-424/41N). He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with distinction in 2000.



“I stand before you today with immense gratitude and a profound sense of responsibility as I take command of Destroyer Squadron One and to serve as VINSON [Carl Vinson] Strike Group’s Sea Combat Commander,” Trent said. “Together, we will navigate uncharted waters with the same resolve and unity that has defined our squadron throughout history. Each one of you plays a vital role in the success of this squadron and I am privileged to lead such an exceptional team.”



CDS-1 is assigned to CSG-1 and comprises five Arleigh Burke-class destroyers: USS Hopper (DDG 70), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS Sterett (DDG 104), and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).



CSG-1 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. CSG-1 is currently deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from CSG 1, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1

