Arctic Warrior Chapel undergoes renovations

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Arctic Warrior Chapel at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is undergoing renovations due to deterioration caused by the harsh Alaska environment. The renovations began this past October and are set to be completed by this month.



This chapel plays an important role at JBER; it is the primary worship space for Protestant and Roman Catholic parishioners, provides spaces for memorial services, religious education and fellowship areas.



“Arctic Warrior Chapel is JBER’s heart for delivering religious education, and facilitating community, fellowship, and connection,” said U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) J. Brian Anderson, senior chaplain assigned to the 673rd Air Base Wing Chaplain Corps.



All new flooring will be installed in the office and hallways of the chapel, along with wall repairs; fresh paint throughout the structure; new furnishings for the office, North Wing Chapel, main sanctuary and Muslim prayer room; and repairs to the stained glass windows damaged in the 2018 earthquake.



“These renovations impact hundreds of military families today and countless families in the future, by providing a beautiful and appropriate worship space as well as updated offices for chapel staff,” said U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Davis, deputy installation chaplain.



Anderson estimates that 3,565 people utilize this facility each month. Monthly, 24 religious services are held, as well as 83 community events. The chapel serves 42,780 community members each year through chapel-based programs and community events.



“Arctic Warrior Chapel is more than a building; it is a hub of connection and community,” said Anderson. “It is a center of gravity for personal and community spiritual wellness, ensuring and

upholding First Amendment rights to the free exercise of religion and religious

accommodation for all people.”



The Arctic Warrior Chapel provides JBER members and families programs to improve spiritual fitness, develop important communication and relationship skills, establish healthy life affirming behaviors, progress personal growth, and find a place to belong.

