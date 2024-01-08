Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: January 2024 construction operations of $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters at Fort McCoy, Part I

    January 2024 construction operations of $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters at Fort McCoy

    The construction area of a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area of a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown Jan. 3 and 4, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    As of early January, the construction progress on the $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy reached 96 percent complete, according to a recent update from Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy.

    Overall, the contract for the project, totaling nearly $12 million, was awarded June 9, 2022, and construction operations began a just over a year ago in August 2022. The current contract completion date is set for February 2024.

    This project is the first of three planned brigade headquarters buildings projects, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The plan is to build four barracks buildings — two are already completed, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.

    Harrie also said in previous articles that this project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.

    The smaller footprint of the brigade headquarters building plan builds less impervious surface, which generates less stormwater runoff that requires less stormwater management features and allows for additional cost savings. The floor plan also is based on the “Operational Readiness Training Complex” standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor.”

