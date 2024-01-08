ShipShaping in the New Year with Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Nourishing balance for the personal palate …A healthy visual reminder for portion...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Nourishing balance for the personal palate …A healthy visual reminder for portion control is part of Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness ShipShape program, helping to explain the importance of incorporating fruits, grains, vegetables and protein as part of everyone’s essential daily nutritional needs. Designed as the official Navy weight management program, ShipShape supports those who enroll in the program - active duty and reserve military service members, dependents, retirees, and federal service civilians – to adjust, accommodate and adapt in making healthier decisions to help with weight management, physical readiness, and nutrition guidance. Those interested in enrolling in ShipShape can call 360-475-4541 or drop by NHB’s Nutrition Clinic to be scheduled into the next session (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

With the start of the new year as a catalyst, Naval Hospital Bremerton Health Promotion and Wellness department is providing the Navy’s ShipShape Program to all eligible beneficiaries.



Designed as the official Navy weight management program, ShipShape supports those who enroll in the program - active duty and reserve military service members, dependents, retirees, and federal service civilians – to adjust, accommodate and adapt in making healthier decisions to help with weight management, physical readiness and nutrition guidance.



“ShipShape has proven to be successful when someone is committed to the program. We will provide the tools and teaching to succeed,” said Patricia Skinner, NHB Health Promotion and Wellness coordinator and ShipShape certified facilitator.



The six session program of on-line conferences and in person classroom settings centers on understanding and applying four successful weight loss and weight management elements of nutrition, physical activity, mindset, and sleep.



“Each are covered in one of the six sessions and provide participants with the knowledge, skills and resources to create and implement a realistic plan based on long-term lifestyle goals and changes,” explained Skinner. “Sleep is a crucial part of the process which in the past probably didn’t get enough consideration. It’s definitely one of our objectives and part of the overall plan.”



“Like the saying, “a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step,” participating in the first session is that initial movement to make a change on personal attitudes and behaviors for effective weight loss,” added Skinner.

Enrollees have six months to complete the program.



“We know people’s time is valuable. We want to make the most of it. With seven newly certified facilitators, the goal is to provide bi-weekly classes at the NHB fitness facility during fitness enhancement program time to maximize the availability of space and resources while participants are already on site,” Skinner said.



“We’ll go over issues of weight gain, benefits of weight loss, weight loss goals and tracking methods. There is some homework to complete. It’s very manageable. If someone misses a week, there’s no need to stress about it,” noted Skinner adding that the goal of ShipShape is to equip enrollees with a foundation of increased understanding and insight to improve their individual health and wellness.



As user friendly as the program might be, it still requires a level of commitment, discipline and initiative to make it happen.



“Some participants may find it a challenge to commit to the lifestyle changes needed to succeed. This is especially true if they are resistant to change, lack motivation or are not confident in their ability to make changes. Each session is designed to target these behaviors and mindsets and provide tools and techniques to overcome those challenges,” said Skinner.



Yet with the challenge(s) also comes fulfillment.



“Working with a group who have committed to and embraced the program, to share in their experiences and stories during group discussion, and finally, seeing the small successes occurring throughout the sessions is the ultimate reward,” stated Skinner.



Those interested in enrolling in ShipShape can call 360-475-4541 or drop by NHB’s Nutrition Clinic to be scheduled into the next session.



“We look forward to having a great year,” exclaimed Skinner.



One ShipShape program session at a time.